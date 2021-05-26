Busy Philipps sparks reaction with new photo of daughter Cricket, 7 The Dawson's Creek star has two children

Busy Philipps sparked a huge reaction from her fans after she shared a gorgeous photo of her youngest daughter Cricket on Tuesday.

The Dawson's Creek star took to Instagram to post a snap of the seven-year-old wearing a very quirky pair of glasses.

MORE: Busy Philipps leaves fans concerned after candid emotional confession

Cricket kept a blank expression on her face as she posed with the gold frames, which featured a zig-zag pattern and no lenses, leaning on her nose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy Philipps enjoys emotional reunion with her family

Captioning the beautiful picture, Busy wrote: "Cricket asked me to get these for her and HOW COULD I SAY NO?!"

Fans of the actress were quick to react, with many pointing out Cricket's serious fashion credentials.

"She is cooler than I have ever been or will be," claimed one follower. Another joked: "I want to be Cricket when I grow up."

A third added: "I see a future model in this picture," and a fourth said: "This baby girl is going to be a force to be reckoned with."

MORE: Busy Philipps is a vision in retro bikini top with a twist

MORE: Busy Philipps posts flirty bathtub selfie but she's not alone

Fans loved Cricket's quirky style

Busy also shares Birdie, 12, with husband Marc Silverstein, and last year she revealed that her eldest child came out as gay when they were ten and prefers they/them pronouns.

"For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you're hearing that Birdie is gay and out," Busy said on her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast in December.

"Birdie told us at ten years old and we immediately... I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew."

Busy's eldest child came out as gay when they were ten

Speaking of Birdie's pronouns, Busy continued: "I said, 'You know, Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns. Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it.

"I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to."

Busy added: "Bird was like, 'I don’t give a [expletive]. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.' So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'

"So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them," she added. "I [expletive] up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.