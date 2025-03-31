Salma Hayek's fans can't get over her appearance in new glowing selfie as she embraces new chapter

Salma Hayek has been inundated with compliments after sharing a stunning new set of selfies on social media.

The Frida actress welcomed in the start of spring by posting two nature-inspired pictures, where she posed outside surrounded by flowers.

The Hollywood star looked radiant in both images, wearing minimal makeup. Her skin was glowing and she looked incredibly youthful, resulting in a mass of messages from her followers.

© Instagram Salma Hayek embraced spring with a stunning new selfie

"You look so gorgeous," one wrote, while another remarked: "Simply stunning." A third added: "Spring looks amazing on you."

Salma had captioned the post: "It's officially spring," accompanied by a series of flower emojis. Salma often interacts with her fans on social media, sharing everything from throwback photos to pictures with her family, and celebrity friends.

© Instagram The Hollywood star looked stunning as she posed with nature

The actress is also refreshingly honest about her approach to ageing and her appearance. She also recently told Marie Claire that she maintains her physique through eating a healthy balanced diet, and as a result, she rarely goes to the gym - something she isn't a fan of.

She told the publication: "Four times a year, I put music on and walk on my own treadmill. Don't ask me to run; my boobs are not made for that."

She added: "There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories. Although I'm still sexy and I embrace it."

Salma has been keeping it real for a long time, and back in 2003, she told O, The Oprah Magazine: "I'm not the glamour girl who wears makeup every day. I live a wonderful life, and I lack for nothing. Maybe that does make it easier for me to say, 'Be who you are'—but I always tell people they shouldn't be too impressed with wealth and fame. They shouldn't worship it. I am in this machine, but I haven't completely given my soul to it."

© Taylor Hill Salma has a refreshing attitude to her appearance

Salma lives a wonderful life with her husband, Francois Henri Pinault, and teenage daughter Valentina, 17. Valentina had been kept out of the spotlight during her childhood but now she's getting older, she's made several high-profile appearances on the red carpet with her famous mom.

It sounds as if the teenager is heading for a career in Hollywood in the future too. Salma appeared on the Today Show back in October 2024, where she proudly spoke of her daughter's plans at college, and how she was wanting to be a director one day.

© Getty Images Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault

She said: "She's going her own way, there's nothing that she's doing right now. She wants to study political science, and then Film as a minor.

"She wants to be a director but she doesn't want to study to be a director because she said, 'It's in my blood. I want to spend time learning something more complicated.'"