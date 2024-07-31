10 Makeup mistakes that are ageing you by a top makeup artist

We all love makeup. Isn't it just the best invention ever? You can highlight your features in the best way, cover up blemishes and dark circles and of course, freshen and btotally glow up your look. But, it's very easy to make mistakes that can really age us.

WATCH: Recreate this season's hottest makeup trends

So we spoke to Jo Martin, international Makeup Artist and Brand Manager for Paul & Joe Beauty, who gave us the lowdown on makeup mistakes and how to combat them.

1. Using base makeup that is too matte/not hydrating

Jo explains that prepping the skin is key. "Using a moisturising primer keeps your skin hydrated under your makeup, leaving your skin plump and glowing and your makeup doesn’t sit in fine lines."

2. Using the wrong concealer and too much under your eyes.

Leave the powder at home ladies. Jo reveals: "You need to use a hydrating concealer and don’t set it with a powder. Just use a small amount on the dark areas not the whole way underneath and tap it into the skin lightly."

3. Avoid black liner

Black eyeliner is a no no in Jo's book. "Wearing black liner can be really ageing. You can still line your eyes but choose a brown or purple liner instead. It is softer, more flattering and can make your eyes look brighter."

© Getty Black eyeliner can be really harsh

4. Over contouring and blusher

Beware of the makeup tip Kim Kardashian put on the map! "Switch to cream contour and blusher and use a brush to blend and buff the contour and buff into the skin so it doesn’t look like it's sitting on the surface."

5. Be careful with how you 'place' blusher

When it comes to blusher, be cautious.

"If you apply it on your cheek, do it under your pupil then blend upwards along the cheekbone, all the way to your hairline. This lifts your cheeks and makes you look younger."

6. Eyebrows can age you

We all know that eyebrows are so important, and Jo reveals it's imperative that you keep them in check. "Keep them plucked and shaped and either have them tinted or use an eyebrow product such as a fine liner to just keep them filled in. This will frame your face and can make it look more ‘lifted’."

© Getty Eyebrows really frame the face

7. Use a lipliner

Pout up ladies! "As we get older, our lip become less defined. Use a lip liner that is the same colour as your lips to redefine them."

© Getty Emphasising the lips with liner gives a youthful look

8. Powder ages you!

Jo recommends that you are sporadic with your powder. "Use creams and liquids. Use a tiny amount of loose powder, gently pressed onto the skin with a soft puff just in the areas you become shiny, Use a setting spray to set the makeup in place.

© Getty Too much powder can really age you according to Jo

9. Blend correctly

Blend, blend blend! "Blending or not blending properly can age you. Make sure all your products are well blended into the skin. You want the makeup to become your skin not sitting on top.

10. Avoid, thick, heavy makeup.

Always remember that less really is more. "If in doubt, always use lighter products that are hydrating and glowy such as tinted moisturiser."