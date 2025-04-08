Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber rate these face masks sold over 18 million times - what makes them so special? We investigate

When the likes of Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber name-check a skincare product, the beauty world takes notice. When that product has sold over 18 million masks worldwide, it’s safe to say you’re looking at a skincare phenomenon. The product in question? 111SKIN’s luxurious face masks, which have long earned their cult reputation amongst celebrities and skincare enthusiasts alike.

Fashion designer Victoria, who also owns an eponymous beauty empire, has long hailed 111SKIN’s Cryo De-Puffing Face Mask as a staple in her beauty regime. When she's in the makeup chair on set, her MUA has also been known to use the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and discolouration for the ultimate "clear, camera-ready eyes."

Founded by world-renowned Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, a leader in the field of cosmetic surgery, 111SKIN has made its mark by combining cutting-edge scientific innovation with indulgent, results-driven skincare. From Victoria Beckham’s pre-glam prep to Hailey Bieber’s dewy skin glow, these masks are the ultimate beauty secret of the stars. And now, with the launch of the brand’s Mix & Mask kit, you can enjoy the same tailored skincare experience for yourself.

111Skin's Mix & Mask kit makes personalised skincare simple

Why limit yourself to just one mask when you can enjoy a curated collection of seven? With the Mix & Mask kit, you can create your own personalised skincare ritual. Whether you need to hydrate, brighten, or rejuvenate, there’s a mask for every occasion, each designed to address your skin’s unique needs day by day.

Apply the Cryo De-puffing Eye Mask when you’re in need of instant rejuvenation

From energising your complexion on Monday to calming it on Sunday, the Mix & Mask offer allows you to enjoy a week’s supply of high-performance masks at a 20 per cent discount - and receive a complimentary travel pouch, ensuring your skincare routine is as effortless as it is effective.

The science behind 111SKIN’s cult masks

At the heart of 111SKIN’s revolutionary masks is Dr. Yannis Alexandrides’ pioneering NAC Y²™ complex, a powerful antioxidant blend designed to fortify, protect, and rejuvenate the skin. With its proven ability to promote cellular repair and stimulate glutathione production, this complex forms the foundation of many of the brand’s best-selling products.

But it’s not just about ingredients - each mask is expertly crafted using Hydrogel technology, which allows the potent formulas to penetrate deeper into the skin for maximum impact. The result? Instant visible results, making these masks a firm favourite among celebrities and makeup artists.

HELLO!'s Carla Challis tried the 111SKIN Rose Gold Facial Mask before a night out

HELLO!'s Carla Challis tried the cult Rose Gold Brightening Facial Mask, which actress Priyanka Chopra reportedly used for her wedding day glow.

"These masks are on the more luxurious side, costing £95 for 5, but having used several sheet masks in the past, this is hands down the only one that’s made any difference to my skin, not just instantly but throughout the rest of the day and night," says Carla.

"I'll be keeping them on hand for special occasions, and they’re easy to slot into a suitcase or overnight bag if you’re heading away too. Bottom line? I get the buzz. This mask is like a wingman for the skin, bigging it up and showing it in its best light. Who doesn’t want that?"

Our verdict

Mixing and matching the face and eye masks is a great way to customise your skincare routine. I particularly loved the luxurious feel of the 111Skin masks, which were moisturising and hydrating. Combining together different masks allowed me to target a multitude of skin concerns in one go, which was an effective use of my time.

How to perfect your 111SKIN mask rotation

With 10 different types of masks to choose from, creating a tailored routine has never been easier. Here’s how to mix and match to address your skin’s specific needs, with some of our favourite products below:

