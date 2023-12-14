I tried the ‘special sauce’ celeb-fave 111SKIN face mask – does it live up to the hype?

It says something when a legion of celebrities not only wax lyrical about a skincare product, but are willing to post themselves on social media with it on – in this case, the viral 111SKIN face masks that everyone from Victoria Beckham to Hailey Bieber have snapped themselves using.

The 111SKIN sheet masks, now chalking up over 18millon sales (including Beckham and Bieber’s!) are considered by those in the know as a backstage wonder; the skincare products to pep up skin before a big event, catwalk show or premiere – it's been widely reported that Priyanka Chopra called it her “special secret sauce” in a previous interview with Vogue, having worn one the morning of her wedding to Nick Jonas. If her glowing wedding skin is anything to go by, sign me up. But what makes this humble sheet mask so popular?

Firstly, there’s several types to choose from, targeting different skin needs and woes for those days when your skin is in need of a quick-fix and a facial is out of the question. The hydro-gel and bio-cellulose sheet masks are infused with highly-concentrated ingredients designed to soothe, tighten and brighten the skin, giving it an envious glow.

If there’s one thing my 41-year-old, lacklustre skin is missing right now thanks to late-night festive parties and seasonal bugs, it’s any type of glow and with so many incredible reviews of the masks, I was asked by 111SKIN to review the bestselling Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask. Could this simple sheet mask really be the thing my skin has been missing?

111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask review

This is the 111SKIN product Priyanka Chopra chose for her wedding day skin, and the mask Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is apparently hooked on after her makeup artist Pati Dubroff introduced her to it. I’m not off to a red-carpet event or even a wedding, but drinks with the girls and with time of the essence, I popped the mask on while styling my hair before my night out. First impressions are good; it looks super luxurious in the rose gold packet, and the mask itself is a cute shimmery shade.

I tried the 111SKIN Rose Gold Facial Mask before a night out

I cleansed my skin in the shower (instructions suggest you should cleanse before using the mask) and applied the mask onto my post-shower skin.

I found myself patting the under-eye area quite a few times, as it felt so soothing and cool immediately, major bonus points. One thing to note, is it’s slippery – that’ll be the potent ingredients but it took me a few minutes to grab hold of the mask and apply it, without it slipping out of my hands and onto my sweatshirt.

It didn’t quite fit the contours of my face easily, and took a few minutes to get it to a decent fit. To make it stay in place, I massaged it across my face to push it onto the skin more. I did have to keep readjusting the chin area, as the mask just didn’t want to stay in place in that area and I couldn’t get it to lay in the corners of my nose very well. Maybe it’s one for laying down in, ideally, but not when you’re in a rush to get ready.

Me during my 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Mask trial

I’m in awe of celebrities who manage to make them look chic in their candid shots, as you can see from mine, it isn’t a look I’ll be swapping my profile pic for…

There’s plenty of product left in the packet if you want to massage it onto your neck or the rest of your body, and I used it for my neck and decotellage to give that poor, unforgotten area a little extra oomph. I kept the mask on for the allocated 20minutes, and throughout that time, it never felt dry once; I’ve used masks in the past where the ingredients dry out quickly, but on this one, the mask was hydrated the entire time.

The verdict: Was there a glow afterwards? There was! Especially on the cheekbone area. I patted the remaining ingredients left on my skin into my face and had to wait a few minutes before applying my makeup. I did still use a few glowy products (less than normal to be fair), but one thing I found throughout the evening is that my skin was ridiculously hydrated; it can often start to dry out, especially when I’ve had a drink or two and am in a hot, stuffy bar, but it stayed quenched to the max. My facial lines seemed less too, and while it didn’t cure my under eye bags, by hydrating them, they looked less deep and the circles less dark (a winner in my book!)

111SKIN Rose Gold Facial Treatment Mask - pros and cons Pros: Luxurious – this mask is made from bio-cellulose, so it feels uber luxe and doesn’t dry out

Smell – smells yummy, with a damask rose scent

Hydrating – keeps the skin hydrated throughout the whole time you’re wearing it. There’s plenty of ingredients on the mask to massage into the skin post-wear.

Does what it says on the tin – really gives the skin an almighty glow boost, both instantly and throughout the next few hours

Quick – keep it on for 20minutes

Easy to apply – there’s no washing it off, just apply, let it work and bin it Cons: Application – it is easy to apply, but it might take you a few goes to get it fitting your face perfectly.

Slippery – the mask is so infused with ingredients that it’s on the slippery slide. Be mindful when taking it out of the packet

One time use – it’s a sheet mask, so it can’t be reused. But you get plenty of product in the packet, after removing the mask, so be sure to scoop up all the remaining product and pat onto the body, neck and decolletage

These masks are on the more luxurious side, costing £95 for 5, but having used several sheet masks in the past, this is hands down the only one that’s made any difference to my skin, not just instantly but throughout the rest of the day and night. I’ll be keeping them on hand for special occasions, and they’re easy to slot into a suitcase or overnight bag if you’re heading away too. Bottom line? I get the buzz. This mask is like a wingman for the skin, bigging it up and showing it in its best light. Who doesn’t want that?

