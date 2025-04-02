Jennie Garth's radiant skin is down to these 'holy grail' serums: 'I could not gatekeep these any longer!'

Actress Jennie Garth has some of the most beautiful skin in the business, and the TV icon has let us all in on her skincare secret - it includes two new beauty serums from a brand she's used since the 90s.

Jennie, who is a self-confessed advocate of "healthy aging", has revealed that she's a big fan of Perricone MD after discovering the results-driven skincare brand back in the 90s - so much so, that she's partnered with the brand as an ambassador. Fast forward to 2025 and it's the new Perricone MD products that the 90210 star is praising as "my two holy grail items right now."

© Perricone MD Jennie Garth has partnered with Perricone MD for the launch of two new skincare products

"I’m so excited to share the two new Perricone MD products I’ve added to my routine: the Triple Retinol Renewal face and eye serum by Perricone MD," the I Choose Me Podcast host explained on Instagram.

"These aren’t your mother’s retinols. These are next-generation formulas that are gentle enough to use day and night, but still super effective. I’ve already noticed my skin feeling firmer, smoother, and with fewer wrinkles. It’s rare to find retinol formulas this effective and this gentle!"

Since Jennie's skin looks as incredible as it did back in the 90s, this is a skincare recommendation you don't want to dismiss. We took a closer look at Jennie's two new favorite serums...

Perricone MD Triple Retinol Renewal Face Serum and Eye Serum - what you need to know

If you've been on the fence about using a retinol, let Jennie's recommendations give you the push to give the skincare wonder a go. Targeting a whole host of skincare problems, including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone plus blemishes, retinol is a powerhouse of an ingredient that can work its magic on all of those challenges.

Perricone MD High Potency Triple Retinol Renewal Serum © Perricone MD $135 at Perricone MD

What makes the new Perricone MD High Potency products stand out is their sensitive skin-friendly formula. Unlike other retinols, which can be harsh on first timers, Perricone MD's triple retinol blend is combined with kind-to-skin ingredients to make the skin even more radiant and even bouncier.

The triple retinol blend, designed for the High Potency Renewal Face Serum, has been formulated to gently accelerate skin renewal. The added ingredients of coenzyme Q10, an antioxidant that fights wrinkles and blemishes, and beta-carotene, known for minimizing the look of redness and an uneven texture, help to make it a serum that delivers. "These serums deliver the benefits of retinol without irritation" Jennie said on Instagram.

Perricone MD High Potency Triple Retinol Renewal Eye Serum © Perricone MD $75 at Perricone MD

And retinol isn't just for the complexion - but the eyes, too. Jennie's a fan of the Perricone MD Triple Retinol Renewal Eye Serum, made with the same ingredients as the face serum yet formulated to sit smoothly under the eyes and on the skin of the eyelids. "This is my go-to eye serum for day and night. It is powerful yet gentle & gives me the results I need," Jennie said.

Kudos to these products too for their sensitive skin formula, which is gentle enough to be used in your AM and PM skincare routine. Apply both after cleansing, and allow to absorb fully into the skin before applying your moisturizer - and always follow up with a high SPF for daytime.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our affiliate brand partner Perricone MD. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.