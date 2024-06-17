Lady Gaga swears by 111SKIN skincare - and the brand’s latest drop is all kinds of magic

Known for her wild and wonderful ensembles, Lady Gaga is a trailblazer in the world of beauty.

The pop icon, who is due to hit the silver screen in Joker: Folie à Deux this autumn, loves to share her makeup and skincare tips on her TikTok page for her fans – with luxury skincare brand 111SKIN making a regular appearance in her beauty regime.

Founded by Dr Yannis Alexandrides MD, who has over 20 years of experience in aesthetics and cosmetic surgery in his Harley Street clinic, 111SKIN is a favourite of celebs and beauty fans alike and their brand-new Repair Sunscreen SPF 50+ is set to change the skincare game.

It’s a commonly known myth that SPF products should only be worn in sunnier weather – in fact, many beauty experts, including Dr Yannis, recommend applying SPF as a vital step in your everyday skincare routine. Even if skincare isn’t your bag, an SPF is the one product that can help the appearance of your complexion in the long-term.

Containing 111SKIN’s signature NAC Y²™ complex (composed of vitamin C, escin and NAC), the Repair Sunscreen SPF 50+ is also formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid and Arabian cotton stem cell extract.

This helps to retain moisture and reduce redness which may occur due to photodamaged skin – as well as offering high and broad spectrum protection against UV, IR, Blue and visible light. Based on the user trial of the product, 100% of participants agreed that the product feels weightless to wear and made their skin feel more hydrated, healthy and smooth*.

It’s also very easy to fit into your skincare regime - simply apply one to two pumps to your face and neck, over your moisturiser. It is recommended to use the product at least 15-20 minutes before sun exposure. It's also generally advised to top up on your SPF throughout the day.

*Based on user trial of 14 participants after 1 use of Repair Sunscreen SPF 50+

