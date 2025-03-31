David Beckham shares a makeup-free image of Victoria and wow, her skin

David Beckham has always been Victoria's biggest cheerleader and the footballing legend provided it once again on Sunday, as he paid tribute to his wife on Mother's Day 2025.

The 49-year-old shared a bank of never-seen-before snaps of his wife and four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, alongside the caption: "I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing mums I learn from you every single day. Happy Mothers Day @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ We Love You so much. Kiddies are so lucky to have a mum like yours."

In one snapshot, VB was seen snuggling on the sofa with her brood, who looked to be a lot younger than their current ages (Brooklyn is 26, Romeo is 22, Cruz is 20 and Harper is 13.) Victoria looked to have zero makeup on, and her skin looked incredible - glossy, blemish-free, and glowing. Wow!

Victoria Beckham's skincare routine

In a previous interview with Into The Gloss, the fashion mogul speaks on her skincare journey, telling the publication: "The older I get, the more my skin settles down. I used to have quite bad skin when I was younger and I was constantly covering up spots and things like that. Luckily, I don’t have to worry too much about that anymore. Over time, you learn what works for you. At this point, I’ve done so many photoshoots and red carpets that I’ve learned so much about my beauty style by looking back at pictures of myself."

The former singer also told HELLO! she also swears by drinking lots of water to maintain her hydrated complexion.

"I do think the habits you’ve heard a million times work, like drinking lots of water every day!" Victoria mused, adding: "I use my LED machine most nights and have really noticed a difference in my skin, but I have to ensure I'm consistent in using it."

Victoria, 50, admits her daily skincare regime now includes cleansing twice a day with her Victoria Beckham 'The Daily Cleansing Protocol', and she famously has used Meghan Markle's favourite skincare brand Sarah Chapman 'Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse' in the past.

She also exfoliates with Lancer 'Skincare Polish', followed by the soothing Sarah Chapman '3D Moisture Infusion Mask' and a lymphatic massage with a Herbivore 'Jade De-Puffing Face Roller', and she hearts the blue beauty that is the Augustinus Bader 'Rich Creme'.

Victoria's makeup and skincare regime is full of luxury

Online beauty retailer Escentual.com's Ceryn Askins said of VB's flawless skin: "Victoria has always had great taste, and her selections include some of the world's best premium beauty products and they have clearly helped to prevent signs of ageing and she looks utterly incredible at 50. Her makeup choices also are some of the finest products available and they highlight her skin's natural features in a subtle and understated way."