Victoria Beckham swears by this £25 three-in-one skincare product to get photo-ready - shop it with 30% off

With sell-out skincare and makeup collections under her belt, Victoria Beckham can add 'authority on beauty' to her ever-growing list of accolades. So when she recommends something, I listen.

Case in point? This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up. Taking to Twitter, VB once shared a picture of the product on her dressing table, with the caption: "This does work! @thisworks amazing!!!". The premium skincare product can be used in multiple ways, and now is the time to try it as it's currently just £24.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up

You probably know the brand This Works from their game-changing Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (which also has 38% off this Prime Day). While I'd recommend that too, their skincare collection is seriously slept on.

The In Transit Camera Close-Up is a three-in-one primer, moisturiser and mask. Suitable for all skin types, it contains a blend of hyaluronic acid, caffeine and bio boost, for a more balanced, radiant complexion. Plus, you’ll find antioxidant plant oils which work to protect your skin’s natural barrier.

Victoria knows how to take a great selfie

I love applying it before makeup for a camera-ready, super smooth base. It also reduces redness, adds a healthy glow and keeps your makeup in place all day. A handbag-sized multitasker; it’s perfect for taking with you when you're going out.

Verified Amazon customers agree, with one saying: "I wanted to upgrade my moisturiser, and as a long time user and lover of This Work's Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, I thought I'd try out the In Transit Camera Close-Up. I'll never look back! It's great for my combination skin, and helps my makeup last longer. A new staple in my makeup bag!"

While another wrote: "Very simple to apply and does a nice job of making my skin look good. I just add bronzer and I’m good to go. Non drying and not shiny."

And another added: "I’m a big fan of this brand and this may be one of their best products to date. I’ve been wearing it over moisturiser and under foundation and my make up certainly stays in place and looks fresh for longer. I have very dry skin and this does seem to make it look more hydrated. Does it blur fine lines? I’m not sure, but my skin looks softer and I get more compliments when I wear it than when I don’t."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



So if you fancy treating yourself, this is basically a beauty investment. Thanks, VB.