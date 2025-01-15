Robbie Williams' 'new smile' after undergoing total teeth transformation - photos

Last summer saw Robbie Williams undergo a smile makeover – and the 50-year-old is delighted with his new teeth, sharing on Instagram: "I feel confident and I'm experiencing a new vitality that I've been missing. I got a new smile."

Speaking of his decision to undergo cosmetic dentistry, Robbie said about his old teeth: "We've been through a lot together. But now it's time to move on. Goodbye my little nubby-yellow friends.

"They served me well, but I absolutely abused them. Opening bottles with them. Espresso staining them. Rubbing coke on them. Not brushing them properly. Clenching them for three whole decades."

© Getty Images Robbie Williams said he's abused his teeth over the years

Despite knowing he wanted new teeth, the Better Man star didn't expect to get them fitted so soon, sharing: "I went for a consultation. Imagine my surprise when I came out with a full set of brand-new teeth. I [expletive] love them."

Robbie Williams' new teeth

Before having his teeth overhauled, Robbie was clear that he didn't want "TV teeth," or to have "a mouth that looks like a piano," and it seems he got his wish, because his teeth look naturally flawless, with fans commenting: "Looking fab and super natural," and: "Those are great gnashers!! Very you! And you'd never know they weren't your proper teeth if you weren't so honest."

© Variety via Getty Images Robbie Williams says he feels confident about his smile now

The former Take That star hardly ever used to smile with his mouth open, but since having his new teeth installed, he's been grinning at every opportunity, telling his fans he was learning how to smile again.

What has Robbie Williams done to his teeth?

With such natural gnashers, we wondered exactly what Robbie has had done to his teeth, and asked dentist Dr. Sepideh Jalali of Tooth Club for her opinion.

"Robbie's new teeth look natural because everything about them seems to fit perfectly with his face. I would say the size is spot on, they aren't too big or bulky, which can be a common mistake in cosmetic dentistry. They're the right shape and thickness to suit the contour of his lips and mouth."

© Kevin MazurGetty Images Robbie's new teeth are like crowns

Dr. Jalali goes on to explain the natural look has been created via 'the golden ratio', a design technique that creates a balance between facial features. "For Robbie, his teeth match the rest of his face, so they don't look out of place. They look like they've always been there."

The subtle but fresh white colour of Robbie's new teeth is also a great choice, the dentist said. "He's avoided the super-white shade that can be quite popular. His teeth are a softer, more natural white, which makes them look more real.

"It's a really good choice because unless you looked at his before and afters, you may not even realise they aren’t his."

© picture alliance via Getty Image Robbie Williams before his smile makeover

Does Robbie Williams have veneers?

"Looking at his before-and-after photos, I would suggest he has had full porcelain crowns," says Dr. Sepideh.

"His teeth have a polished, uniform look. Porcelain crowns cover the whole tooth, making them a better option for someone who wants to change the shape or structure of their teeth, which is most likely what Robbie's done."