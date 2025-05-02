What does Taylor Swift smell like? Her favourite Parisian designer just launched a new fragrance

If there’s one person who can pull off downtown edge with uptown polish, it’s Taylor Swift. From lacy gothic layers to tough-luxe tailoring, the multi-Grammy-winning artist has been quietly leaning into one Parisian brand's signature aesthetic over the past few years.

In April 2019, the Lavender Haze singer was spotted wearing a pastel tie-dye denim jacket by Zadig & Voltaire, paired with lemon-yellow shorts and white trainers. She also wore the label’s 'Marcus Bis' graphic cashmere sweater for a laid-back lunch in Malibu, proving her penchant for the brand's cool, effortless appeal.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift's style has evolved into an effortless vampy glam over the years

Taylor isn’t the only A-lister drawn to the brand’s rock-chic DNA. Gigi Hadid, Kristen Stewart, and Kate Moss have all been spotted in Zadig & Voltaire over the years, giving it major style credibility amongst the celebrity style set.

But featuring in the wardrobes of the fashion elite isn't the only place the brand has notability. Zadig & Voltaire has also launched a new fragrance that brings that same signature attitude into scent. It’s designed to feel like an extension of your outfit - less of a perfume, more of a fashion accessory.

The horizontal bottle alone stands out, complete with the brand’s iconic wings - a recurring motif also found on their leather jackets and cashmere knits. Founder Thierry Gillier says the design reflects the brand’s deep-rooted "symbol for freedom." It’s also refillable, meaning it’s made to last.

What perfume does Taylor Swift wear?

While Taylor has never confirmed a signature scent, she did reveal that she wears Tom Ford at the MTV Video Music Awards. Posing for a photo with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race, one of the drag queens, Xunami Muse, asked, "You smell so good. What is that?"

Taylor replied: "Oh thank you! It’s Tom Ford," leading fans to speculate the singer could wear Santal Blush, a warm, spicy fragrance with creamy wood undertones.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 The Eras Tour superstar admitted she wears Tom Ford

It’s a fitting choice - elegant, sensual, and slightly unexpected. Interestingly, the notes found in that scent echo some of the addictive accords in Zadig & Voltaire’s new fragrance, ZADIG. With a similarly magnetic mix of sandalwood, spice, and soft vanilla, ZADIG channels that same mood: sophisticated yet free-spirited, grounded but with a rebellious streak.

It’s the kind of fragrance you could imagine Taylor wearing - especially on one of those off-duty days.

Developed by perfumers Amandine Clerc-Marie and Florian Gallo, ZADIG is a woody floral fragrance that offers a fresh take on vanilla. The scent opens with contrasting white and black sesame accords, energised by fiery ginger.

At its heart, orange blossom unfolds in layers - spontaneous neroli essence, addictive orange blossom water, and mysterious orange blossom absolute. The fragrance settles into a sensual base of sandalwood and chantilly, creating an addictive trail that lingers.

