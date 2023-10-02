Taylor Swift rocked her legendary red lip for NFL date with Travis Kelce - shop her faves

All eyes seem to be on Taylor Swift these days, whether for her sold-out Eras tour or her high profile (rumored) romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. But what we're focused on is her lips - her signature bold red lipstick that she has worn in music videos, on stage and even as she joined her famous squad to watch Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis play at New York’s MetLife Stadium, to be exact.

Taylor’s bold red lip was a winner as she cheered Travis and the Chiefs to victory against the New York Jets adding some glam to her $695 Area denim shorts - the perfect casual outfit to mingle with her friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman in the VIP box.

© Dustin Satloff Taylor Swift rocked a bold red lip to watch rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs play at MetLife Stadium

While we don’t know the exact lipstick she wore for the NFL date, we do know Taylor’s most recent go-to red lipstick, plus other looks she loves.

What red lipstick is Taylor Swift wearing for the Eras tour?

Taylor Swift’s makeup artist Lorrie Turk doesn’t give away too many secrets, even as scores of fans flood the comments asking for product recommendations underneath every Taylor makeup themed post!

Taylor wore Pat McGrath's glam LiquiLUST Legendary Wear lipstick for the 'Bejeweled' video

But we do know that Taylor wore Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in 'ELSON 4' ($34) for the Bejeweled music video, and fans speculate that the long-wearing Pat McGrath shade, which looks great on all skin tones, is the color Taylor has been wearing for the Eras tour.

Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in 'ELSON 4' $34 at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath even released a ‘Taylor Made’ lip kit, featuring the ELSON 4 shade plus Taylor’s PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Deep Dive ($29). While the kit sold out you can still buy the two products separately if you just have to copy the Anti-Hero singer’s exact look.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo From a sold out tour to a new romance, Taylor's still in her red lip era

Which red MAC lipstick has Taylor Swift worn?

MAC's Ruby Woo ($23) is one of my personal favorites, and it turns out I’m not alone! Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Tracee Ellis Ross are said to be big fans, too. Taylor famously started using the popular MAC shade around 2015, telling People magazine that she was “the last person to discover” the timeless lip color “staple”.

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo $23 at MAC

Which NARS lipstick has Taylor Swift worn?

You have to also go back quite a few years, to around 2104, for Taylor’s shout out for NARS’s gorgeous Velvet Matte lip pencil in Dragon Girl, a blue-based red described by the brand as a ‘vivid siren red’.

NARS Lip Pencil in 'Dragon Girl'

$27 at NARS

“I have a lot of go-tos as far as red lipstick, but one that really can’t go wrong is Dragon Girl by NARS,” she told MTV NEWS.

The long-lasting chunky crayon style lip color doubles as a liner, and is enriched with Vitamin E so it’s smooth and not drying.