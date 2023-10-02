Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift rocked her legendary red lip for NFL date with Travis Kelce - shop her faves

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Taylor Swift rocked her legendary red lip for NFL date with Travis Kelce - shop her faves

Taylor Swift has great taste in red lipstick - all of her favorites are universally flattering for all skin tones

taylor swift wearing red lipstick 2023
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

All eyes seem to be on Taylor Swift these days, whether for her sold-out Eras tour or her high profile (rumored) romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. But what we're focused on is her lips - her signature bold red lipstick that she has worn in music videos, on stage and even as she joined her famous squad to watch Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis play at New York’s MetLife Stadium, to be exact.

Taylor’s bold red lip was a winner as she cheered Travis and the Chiefs to victory against the New York Jets adding some glam to her $695 Area denim shorts - the perfect casual outfit to mingle with her friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman in the VIP box.

Taylor Swift rocked a bold red lip to watch rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs play at MetLife Stadium© Dustin Satloff
Taylor Swift rocked a bold red lip to watch rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs play at MetLife Stadium

Taylor Swift's favorite red lipsticks - plus an affordable lookalike

While we don’t know the exact lipstick she wore for the NFL date, we do know Taylor’s most recent go-to red lipstick, plus other looks she loves.

What red lipstick is Taylor Swift wearing for the Eras tour?

Taylor Swift’s makeup artist Lorrie Turk doesn’t give away too many secrets, even as scores of fans flood the comments asking for product recommendations underneath every Taylor makeup themed post! 

taylor swift photo wearing pat mcgrath red lipstick in bejeweled video
Taylor wore Pat McGrath's glam LiquiLUST Legendary Wear lipstick for the 'Bejeweled' video

But we do know that Taylor wore Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in 'ELSON 4' ($34) for the Bejeweled music video, and fans speculate that the long-wearing Pat McGrath shade, which looks great on all skin tones, is the color Taylor has been wearing for the Eras tour.

taylor swift red lipstick eras tour pat mcgrath elson 4

Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in 'ELSON 4' 

$34 at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath even released a ‘Taylor Made’ lip kit, featuring the ELSON 4 shade plus Taylor’s PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Deep Dive ($29). While the kit sold out you can still buy the two products separately if you just have to copy the Anti-Hero singer’s exact look.

taylor swift wearing red lipstick and denim dress after VMAs 2023© Gilbert Carrasquillo
From a sold out tour to a new romance, Taylor's still in her red lip era

Which red MAC lipstick has Taylor Swift worn?

MAC's Ruby Woo ($23) is one of my personal favorites, and it turns out I’m not alone! Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Tracee Ellis Ross are said to be big fans, too. Taylor famously started using the popular MAC shade around 2015, telling People magazine that she was “the last person to discover” the timeless lip color “staple”. 

taylor swift favorite mac lipstick ruby woo

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

$23 at MAC

Which NARS lipstick has Taylor Swift worn?

You have to also go back quite a few years, to around 2104, for Taylor’s shout out for NARS’s gorgeous Velvet Matte lip pencil in Dragon Girl, a blue-based red described by the brand as a ‘vivid siren red’.

taylor swift favorite nars red lipstick in dragon girl

NARS Lip Pencil in 'Dragon Girl'

$27 at NARS

“I have a lot of go-tos as far as red lipstick, but one that really can’t go wrong is Dragon Girl by NARS,” she told MTV NEWS.

The long-lasting chunky crayon style lip color doubles as a liner, and is enriched with Vitamin E so it’s smooth and not drying. 

Other topics

More Shopping

See more