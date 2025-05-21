I tried Jennifer Lopez's 4-step facial and this is what happened

Jennifer Lopez is 50-something and glowing like a freshly glazed donut in candlelight. Meanwhile, I’m 50 and… not. Let’s just say my skin’s been feeling less "Let’s Get Loud "and more "Let’s Get Laid Down With a Cold Compress". So when I heard about a treatment called Hydraneedling, a blend of HydraFacial and nano-needling with PDRN (aka salmon DNA), that promises J.Lo-level radiance without downtime or pain, I booked in at Beyond Facials faster than you can say "Glow like Jenny from the Block."

Let me be honest: I’ve tried a lot of things. Facials that burned. Serums that cost more than my electricity bill. Masks that left me redder than a pinot noir. But this? This felt different from the moment I walked in.

Hydraneedling is a new-generation facial that skips the scary needles but still delivers the results. It combines deep-cleaning exfoliation with nano-needling (emphasis on the nano, thank you very much) and then injects your skin, gently, with PDRN, a powerful regenerative ingredient derived from salmon DNA.

Yes. Fish. On my face. And I loved it.

Step 1: The cleanse of my dreams

The first part of the treatment is the classic HydraFacial, a patented system that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, and hydration all at once. If that sounds like a lot, it is. It’s the kind of multitasking J.Lo herself would approve of. My therapist used a magical suction pen that glided over my skin, removing weeks of invisible gunk and debris.

I don’t know what’s more satisfying: the immediate glassy-skin effect or the moment they show you the vial of greyish water that just came out of your pores (seriously gross, seriously addictive).

Step 2: Nano-Needling

Next came the headliner: nano-needling with PDRN. Unlike microneedling, which uses actual needles and usually requires a post-facial hiding period, nano-needling uses ultra-fine silicone tips. They’re so tiny, they don’t break the skin but still open microscopic channels to help absorb active ingredients.

Enter salmon DNA, or PDRN. It’s been big in Korean skincare circles for a while, and for good reason. "It helps with cellular regeneration, collagen stimulation, and improves skin elasticity," the facialist explained as she smoothed it onto my skin. "It’s one of the most powerful rejuvenating ingredients we can deliver non-invasively."

Basically, it helps your skin remember what it used to be like in its prime, bouncy, bright, and unbothered by stress, wine, or perimenopause.

Step 3: Red light magic

Once the salmon DNA was delivered, I spent a few peaceful minutes under a warm red LED light, the skincare equivalent of meditation. The light helps to calm inflammation, speed healing, and drive the ingredients deeper into your skin.

It was oddly relaxing, like being baked in the world’s most flattering oven.

Step 4: Boost and lock

We wrapped with a HydraFacial booster, packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides to lock in moisture and keep the glow going. My skin was dewy, calm, and genuinely radiant. No redness. No irritation. No filter needed.

The results: From meh to mega-watt

Here’s what shocked me: the results were instant. Not in the “oh cute glow” kind of way, but in the"“wait, did I just turn back time?" kind of way.

My face looked plump. Not puffed, plump, hydrated, awake. Like I’d had a long nap, drank three litres of water, and gotten over my last existential crisis. Fine lines? Softened. Jawline? Snatched. Cheeks? Juicy.

And the glow. My skin had that expensive, subtle, lit-from-within vibe that no highlighter can fake. People started asking what I was doing differently. I was this close to saying I just changed my diet, but nope, I gave full credit to the facial.

Zero downtime, zero regrets

I walked out of Beyond Facials with nothing more than a soft pink flush. No peeling, no swelling, no ice packs. It’s perfect if you’ve got a big event, a birthday, or just want to feel a little less like a dehydrated cactus and more like a very moisturized Jennifer Lopez.

"You could do this monthly," my therapist told me. "But even after one session, most people see a big difference in tone, texture, and hydration."

She wasn’t lying.

Final thoughts: Should you try it?

If your skin’s been feeling dull, saggy, or just generally meh, and you don’t want anything invasive, Hydraneedling is the holy grail facial you didn’t know existed. It's skincare science meets spa indulgence. With salmon DNA. Delivered through whisper-soft nano channels.