Jennifer Lopez's all-natural beauty at 54 - how to get skin like hers

There's rarely a day when Jennifer Lopez doesn't step out looking incredible and it doesn't seem to matter if she's making waves on the red carpet or shopping with her kids, she always looks flawless.

The "Can't Get Enough" hitmaker credits her skincare range JLO Beauty and "being kind to others" for her glowing complexion, but leading Aesthetics Expert, Nina Prisk, of Update Aesthetics, revealed to HELLO! what she thinks Jennifer's secrets are.

Prejuvenation

Jennifer denied reports that she uses Botox and other injectables insisting she's never undergone such treatment, but equally doesn't judge anyone who has.

Nina - who hasn't treated the star - says many women are now integrating injectables into their skincare routine but shouldn't rely solely on them.

© Getty Images Jennifer continues to wow at 54

"It’s helpful to think of the integration between injectables and skincare in terms of a relatively new phrase - prejuvenation," she said. "This is a preventative method that involves combining a good skincare routine with non-surgical treatments to help promote collagen production and support the skin barrier.

"If the skin is in optimum health like JLo’s, then injectables will be more effective and provide longer-lasting results. I recommend products from the Skinceuticals range to my patients."

Vitamin C

Jennifer clearly looks after herself and recognizes the need to protect and prevent damage to her skin.

Nina said she believes Vitamin C plays a large part in this and said it's "an extremely important ingredient within cosmetics."

© YouTube Jennifer works hard to stay in shape too

The skincare expert said it can "protect against photoaging as well as having a positive impact on collagen synthesis." In addition, it also helps to decrease melanin formation, thereby reducing pigmentation.

"It’s likely that J-Lo would have used a skincare product rich in vitamin C such as Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum in order to deliver vitamin C to the skin and provide environmental protection, help to prevent free radical damage and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness. It also brightens the skin."

Hyaluronic Acid

"Hyaluronic acid is a vital component of the skin and plays a key role in hydration and elasticity, as well as wound healing and anti-inflammation," Nina revealed.

However, stores of the ingredient decline over time so as we age, we need to find ways to replace it.

© Arnold Jerocki Jennifer Lopez attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024

"You can do this by using skincare products such as moisturising creams, serums and lotions which contain Hyaluronic acid," she added.

"Used as part of a home skincare regimen after dermal fillers, using topical products with hyaluronic acid can help to encourage maximum efficacy as well as extend the longevity of the result."

Lipid Restoration

As skin ages it becomes more susceptible to lipid depletion and at 54-years-old Jenifer will likely be experiencing this.

"Lipids, the skin’s natural fats, which are composed of ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol. When these are lost the skin’s natural barrier is compromised and premature ageing can be accelerated," Nina detailed.

She said it's important to find a product that "helps restore skin's external barrier and support natural self-repair, while potently nourishing aging skin for improvement in visible signs of accelerated aging."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer has denied the use of Botox

Retinol

Retinol is a formulation of vitamin A that’s applied topically to the skin.

It increases the rate at which your body produces new skin cells, and so it’s an extremely effective product for increasing cell turnover.

"Retinol helps to improve skin tone and reduce pigmentation and help reduce the signs of aging," Nina added. "It’s likely that Retinol will be a key part of JLo’s skincare regime. It can, however, cause sensitivity and redness so it’s important to only start using it every other day to begin with, and also it’s imperative that you wear a medical grade broad-spectrum SPF in order to protect skin."

She doesn't seem to age

SPF

Protecting yourself from sun damage is imperative to a your health and your skin's health too.

"The fact that J-Lo’s skin doesn’t display signs of this such as wrinkles, sagging and pigmentation, suggests that she’s consistently applied SPF," Nina told HELLO!.

"The sun’s ultraviolet rays damage the elastin in the skin, causing them to break down. In turn this causes the skin to become saggy and unable to spring back to its original shape.

© Getty Images Love also helps keep her young

"This is the most effective way to protect skin against ageing. Using a medical-grade factor 50 broad spectrum SPF ensures maximum protection against UVA, UVB and infra red damage, both against burning and also against deep damage. This is the cornerstone of skin protection and health."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.