Jennifer Lopez causes a stir with lingerie-clad filter-free selfie from bed

The Grammy winner has her own skincare line to thank for her glowing appearance

Jennifer Lopez is starting her week off with a bang, and made sure her fans started off their week on a good note too as she shared a stunning selfie.

The star posted a lingerie-clad photo from bed on Monday, and her glowy, filter-free look was proof enough that her skincare line JLo Beauty is seriously getting something right.

Taking to Instagram, the triple-threat performer left fans in awe with her youthful beauty, even fresh out of a good night's sleep!

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse of lavish home

In the photo, JLo is resting in her crisp white sheets, wearing an emerald green lace négligée, her hair is tousled against her plush pillow and she has a soft smile on her make-up free face.

"Good morning and Happy Monday!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "It's going to be a great week!! A lil #MondayMotivation #Limitless #ThisIsMeNow."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments galore over her stunning, fresh-faced appearance, with one fan writing: "The most perfect face with the most perfect smile," as others added: "You are a goddess," and: "Amen!! Manifesting a great week. Look at that beauty!" as well as: "Happy Monday, Jen! Have a wonderful week."

© Instagram JLo looked glowy and fresh-faced in her latest selfie

Jennifer owes her impressive glow to her products from JLo Beauty, which also shared the selfie to their own social media account.

She launched the beauty line on New Year's Day in 2021, and she has since shared plenty of videos and photos from her bathroom breaking down her skincare routine.

© Instagram The star's skincare line is most definitely working!

"I've always had a very simple skin-care routine, and JLo Beauty was very much about that," she told Vogue in a Beauty Secrets video earlier this year.

Some of the products include a brightening serum, antioxidant cleanser, hyaluronic acid cream, peptide eye cream, body serum, and more.

"The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference," Jennifer further told Vogue of her approach to skincare.

She explained: "Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you're unhappy, if your skin's not healthy… you can't cover it up."

