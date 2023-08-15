Jennifer Lopez, 54, shares filter-free video and divides fans

In a world obsessed with beauty filters and picture-perfect moments, Jennifer Lopez took the internet by storm by unveiling her genuine skincare routine in a candid video.

Celebrating her 54th birthday on July 24th, Jennifer, or J.Lo as her fans fondly call her, graced Instagram with a raw peek into her beauty regimen, and the reactions were as diverse as her many talents.

Choosing to celebrate another year in life with a display of self-confidence, she shared a video recently, showcasing her skincare ritual using products from her namesake line.

With a glowing complexion and that signature J.Lo shimmer, she proudly said, "I just had a birthday and I feel better than ever. This is me, bare-faced with no makeup."

In an era where even the slightest blemishes are often hidden behind digital enhancements, Jennifer's audacious move was to assure her fans of the video's authenticity, stating: "There is no filter and no retouching on this video."

While her intentions were clear, the internet had a divided opinion on it. Some followers were convinced there were subtle tweaks, with one remarking: "She looks fantastic. Younger than 54 but there is definitely a filter on that video. Or special lighting. I've seen other pictures of her and it looks different than this video."

© Jason Merritt Jennifer is known for her ageless looks

Another chimed in with a call for transparency, urging: "Show yourself naturally, without filters. Stop misleading."

However, not all feedback was colored with skepticism. Many leaped to Jennifer's defense, echoing sentiments that reflected admiration and love.

"You glow from the inside out!" an ardent fan exclaimed. Another passionately pointed out, "You are 54 years old and you are so natural and beautiful, it's natural for people to envy you and hate you."

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez in a bikini during her birthday celebrations

Indeed, J.Lo's belief in inner beauty and well-being isn't a newfound philosophy. Last December, she candidly shared her beauty secret with Vogue: self-love and care.

She stressed the significance of a healthy self-image, stating: "You can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you're unhappy, you're skin's not healthy, you're just going to look like you have a bunch of makeup on top of something that you can't cover up."

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez in a sequined dress during her birthday celebrations

In Jennifer's world, beauty isn't just about the products you apply; it's an inside job. "How you feel on the inside, how you take care of yourself, people see that," she reflected.

She also revealed in Harper's Bazaar in 2018 that she believes in affirmations to keep herself looking ageless: "I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd [expletive], but it's not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda."