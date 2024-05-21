Why beauty TikTokers adore this affordable face oil

BeautyTok has become one of the best places to discover trending products and skincare innovation, with fast, easy to digest reviews of the latest products recommended by the discerning TikTok community.

One such brand enjoying success with its latest launch is Nip+Fab. Created by Maria Hatzistefanis ten years ago, the brand is loved for its ingredient-first, results-driven skincare, amassing fans such as Kylie Jenner, Millie Mackintosh and Molly-Mae Hague.

It has now unveiled a Peptide Fix Finishing Oil to create radiant, pillow-like plump skin with a blend of naturally occurring oil-based and copper peptides to encourage collagen production and support the skin barrier.

Described by the brand as "the perfect finishing touch to all skincare routines", it uses clinically proven synthetic peptides to rejuvenate and revitalise the complexion.

What is a peptide?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that form the building blocks of certain proteins needed by the skin, like collagen and elastin. They are responsible for its texture, strength and resilience.

Smaller in size than collagen molecules, peptides can get through to the lower layers of the skin and signal to your skin cells to produce more collagen, resulting in a smoother, bouncier-looking complexion.

Using a serum or moisturiser that contains peptides can encourage firmer, younger-looking skin, with additional benefits such as fewer breakouts, a reduction in irritation and an improved skin barrier.

The product has won praise from Beauty Director and Influencer Alessandra Steinherr, who shared her review on TikTok:

"Peptides are my favourite anti-ageing ingredients. They support the health and longevity of the skin rather than being irritating and inflammatory. Everyone can use peptides. I am blown away by this product.

"Yes it's an oil but it's a dual-phase formula so it feels very lightweight and even if you don't like oils, you will like this."

"This formulation is incredible and I don't quite understand how they can sell it for this price because it is packed with multiple peptides and nourishing oils. It has copper peptides (the blue colour) which helps with skin firmness and bounce plus a peptide complex to smooth and hydrate."

The formula uses a blend of oil-based and copper peptides to plump and hydrate skin

"I love the fact that they've got 1% bakuchiol which is a gentle retinol alternative, and a blend of skin conditioning oils to really support the skin's barrier."

"It's so easy to use – you shake it before application and apply a few drops as the last step in your skincare routine. I love to use it at night but you can also use it during the day – in that case you would use it just before your SPF. Honestly, this is my new obsession."

Why we recommend Nip+Fab's Peptide Fix Finishing Oil:

It encourages plumper, firmer skin and boosts collagen production

Your natural skin barrier is supported by the light oil blend base

It slots seamlessly into an existing skincare routine and can combine with other products; just use it as your last step before suncream

You'll enjoy a lit-from-within glow

It has an affordable price point and is currently on special offer with 15% off

Alex continues: "The first time I used it I immediately felt a real softness and glow. After a week I could really tell that my skin was more hydrated and nourished. It took about 4 weeks for me to notice a bit more density to my skin and better contours. You get a sense that the skin feels tighter."

"The best thing is it doesn't compete with any other actives you might be using, so you can combine this with your existing routine, and if anything it'll just enhance it. Honestly, this is so worth a try. You'll try this and you'll never going to want to be without it."

How to use the Peptide Fix Finishing Oil:

Use as the last step in your skincare routine, and before SPF in the daytime

Shake the bottle and squeeze a few drops into the palm of your hand

The blue colour of the copper peptides will blend out as you press it gently into the face, neck and chest

The product is currently available for £23.95, down from £29.95 on the Nip+Fab site.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.