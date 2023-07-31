Dua Lipa’s hair stylist decodes the summer festival hair trends you need to know

Peter Lux - who has worked with the likes of Bella Hadid, Simone Ashley and Florence Pugh - teaches us the best way to embrace Y2K trends

Summer might be in full swing, but our diaries are still full of festivals. Concerts provide the perfect blank canvas to explore your creativity when it comes to fashion and beauty choices, and this extends to your hair.

According to international celebrity hairstylist, Peter Lux, who counts Florence Pugh, Dua Lipa and Bella and Gigi Hadid among his famous clients, this year, the festival aesthetic is governed by Y2K trends. "I can totally see how Y2K styles will stay relevant but still evolve into an endless array of styles influenced by modern-day pop culture, their subcultures, and trends in fashion," the hair guru explained.

© American Express Celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux shares his Y2K festival hair advice with HELLO!

Peter Lux partnered to ensure your hair remains Y2K approved.

Here are some of the tips he swears by when it comes to Y2K-inspired festival hair...

1. Avoid using too much heat

We’ve all been guilty of putting our tresses through intense heat to get perfect curls or silky straight hair. While these styles may temporarily look flawless, they might cause permanent damage. However, festivals call for the best hairstyles and there is a way to take care of your mane without damaging them.

The secret is proper haircare. Peter suggests: “My top tip is to not use heat appliances more than necessary and ideally with a variety of heat settings to be able to select what is right for your hair, and of course using a heat protection spray is a must.”

© Peter Lux/Instagram Peter counts Dua Lipa among his A-list clients

2. Introduce scalp treatment into your regime

Your everyday shampoo and conditioning routine might not be enough for the stress your hair will be under during the summer. Peter strongly advises including scalp treatment in your routine by incorporating a scalp treatment product or oil.

3. Choose the right products

Painting the town red in the summer can involve a lot of heat and humidity. Humidity can turn your topknots into frizz which can be a downer for the day. It’s therefore imperative to use the right products and follow the right routine to suit your hair type while nourishing your tresses to stay flawless throughout the day. “Properly dry your hair after washing it and use a hair serum,” Peter said. “I like to finish using hairspray as a barrier after styling.”

Peter Lux's summer hair trends were brought to life at an American Express event at BTS 2023 in Hyde Park

Peter, who has styled Dua Lipa for her latest song for the Barbie movie, has also been the brain behind summer 2023’s hottest new hairstyles introduced at the American Express Noughties event. His Space Buns, Spiky Zig Zag, and Colourful Crimps looks are inspired by noughties icons Ally McBeal, Gwen Stefani, Destiny’s Child, and Christina Aguilera’s retro styles. However, Peter made sure to add his contemporary twist to make them feel “newstalgic.”

Guests were able to get a Y2K hairstyle inspired by Peter Lux's designs.

Peter Lux’s step-by-step tips for his top three Y2K festival looks

Space Buns

© American Express Space Buns

Step 1: Prep your Hair

Start by preparing your hair for styling.

Step 2: Section your Hair

Using a comb, create a horizontal parting across the back of your head, separating the hair you want to leave out from the rest.

Step 3: Create the Space Buns

Take the remaining hair, excluding the section you separated, and divide it into two equal parts. This will be used to create the space buns.

Step 4: Twist and Secure the Space Buns

Starting with one section, twist the hair clockwise until it begins to coil around itself. Continue twisting until the hair forms a bun shape.

Step 5: Merge with the Space Buns

Take a few strands of the remaining pieces of hair from each side of the section and wrap them around the base of each space bun.

Step 6: Final Touches

Check the overall look and make any adjustments to ensure symmetry and desired volume.

Colourful Crimps

© American Express Colourful Crimps

Step 1: Prepare Your Hair Extensions

Start by preparing your clip-in hair extensions. Choose the colours that you want to incorporate into your hairstyle.

Step 2: Section Your Hair

Section your hair into two parts: the top section and the bottom section.

Step 3: Apply Clip-In Extensions

Starting with the bottom section of your hair, create a horizontal parting and secure the rest of the hair out of the way. Attach the clip-in extensions by sliding the clips onto the root of the hair and snapping them shut. Work your way up, gradually adding more extensions until you achieve the desired colourful effect.

Step 4: Crimp Random Sections

Take sections of hair from the bottom section, then using your hair crimper or crimping iron, clamp down the selected sections of hair somewhere along the section.

Step 5: Finishing Touches

Once your hairstyle is complete, for extra hold and longevity, spritz some hairspray lightly over your hair.

Spiky Zig Zag

© American Express Spiky Zig Zag

Step 1: Prepare the Hair

Start by washing and conditioning your hair to ensure a clean and manageable base.

Step 2: Straighten the hair

Straighten your hair from roots to ends. Work in small sections for better control and smoother results.

Step 3: Create a Zig Zag parting

Section off a small triangular area at the front of your hairline, where you want your zig zag parting to start. Use a rattail comb or the end of a makeup brush to create the zig zag parting by making diagonal lines from one side of the triangular section to the other.

Step 4: Face-Framing Strands

Choose two to four skinny strands from the front section, close to the zig zag parting. These strands will frame your face. Gently pull them forward and separate them from the rest of the hair.

Step 5: Twisted Small Buns

Divide the remaining hair (leaving the front strands) into four equal sections. Twist each section tightly from the roots leaving about 2 inches of the ends untwisted and secure with a couple of grips leaving them sticking out and repeat.

Step 6: Styling the Face-Framing Strands

Untie or unclip the face-framing strands. Take each strand and braid it all the way to the ends and secure with a small elastic band.

Step 7: Finishing Touches

To add a pop of colour and style to your look, incorporate colourful clips or hair accessories.

Step 8: Set the Style

To ensure your hairstyle lasts throughout the day, lightly mist your hair with a strong hold hairspray. This will help hold the straightened hair, keep the twists and buns in place, and prevent frizz.