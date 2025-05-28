Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford unveils plastic surgery 'makeover' after 4 kids

Kelly Stafford is getting honest about the upgrades she has made to her appearance.

The podcast host, 35, is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 37, and together they have welcomed four daughters, twins Sawyer and Chandler, eight, plus Hunter, six, and Tyler, four.

After ten years of marriage and three births, the doting mom's body has certainly gone through some changes, and she just dished out what she did for her "mommy makeover."

© Instagram Matthew and Kelly have four daughters

This week, Kelly had her very own plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher as a guest on her podcast, The Morning After, where she spoke in detail about her recent plastic surgery procedures.

"I had my boobs re-done and you also did the tummy tuck," she confessed, noting she had first gotten a boob job some years ago already, plus she added: "And you put back together my ass."

Kelly further shared she felt "great" and "very confident" after her surgeries, but also addressed some of the doubts she had before going into them, and why she chose to do them now.

© Instagram Kelly shared details of her "mommy makeover"

"You want to do it when you still have that urge to feel sexy," she said, adding: "I'm not saying at 18 years down the road I might not have a resurgence of that. But I also just think you're older in age and it gets tougher."

She also shared: "A lot of people who live in California know what a tummy tuck is, but in my mind when I was told a tummy tuck, I was like, 'That's lipo[suction], right?'" and explained that: "I was thinking fat removal and then skin and I remember being like, 'Oh man, OK,'" before hinting that she and Matthew are done having children.

© Instagram The podcast host had her breats redone as well as a tummy tuck

Kelly emphasized: "You don't want to go in and get a tummy tuck and get rid of the skin and get pregnant again … Because that's kind of a waste."

Kelly has long been candid about her health, including her 2019 diagnosis of acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, pressure from which can cause hearing loss and imbalance. Back in 2023, she took to Instagram to commemorate the fourth anniversary of her surgery to treat it, writing: "April 17, 2019. A date that, four years later, I look forward to. It's the yearly reminder that I only get one life on this earth and to just enjoy it. And if ever something challenging or tough comes my way, to rely on the strength God gave me and the ones I love."

© WireImage The couple in 2011

She reminded her followers: "Because in the end, it's how you respond to those moments that builds character," and concluded: "So thank you April 17 for helping mold the woman, wife, mom, daughter, sister, friend and everything else that I am today," alongside a brain emoji and the hashtag "anwarrior."