Eva Mendes gets honest about her appearance amid daughter's special day — fans react

Eva Mendes isn't afraid to get candid about how she really feels about her appearance — but fans are maintaining she has nothing to worry about.

This week, the Hitch actress took to Instagram and shared a round of filter-free mirror selfies, and joked: "Here's me taking off my eyeglasses to get a good selfie only to put my glasses back on and see what I really got."

Though she has largely retired from acting, she frequently shares candid updates on social media. She has been with Ryan Gosling since 2012, after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, and they share two daughters, Esmeralda, ten, and Amada, nine.

© Instagram Eva shared a round of filter-free photos

In the string of radiant selfies, Eva appears wearing a robe, her voluminous brown hair is swept to the side, and she appears to not be wearing any make-up on her sunkissed tan.

"Here's me taking off my eyeglasses to get a good selfie only to put my glasses back on and see what I really got," she then wrote, adding: "I know some of you can relate!"

"Once you see your pics with your glasses back on, it's a whole different world!" she further joked, but fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and shut her down.

© Instagram The actress was praised by fans

"Hahahahaha still the most beautiful," Jessica Simpson commented, as others followed suit with: "You're gorgeous always!!!!" and: "You're still so beautiful but yes I know what you mean!!" as well as: "But you are still beautiful and funny," with a red heart emoji, plus another one of her followers also wrote: "You are so beautiful in every situation."

Just a day after Eva shared the selfies, her youngest daughter with Ryan, Amada, celebrated her ninth birthday.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Eva and Ryan in 2011

Eva and Ryan have always been notoriously private, and have not made any public appearances together since a handful of red carpets promoting The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012.

They did however make a rare exception last summer for the Olympics in Paris, which marked not only their first major public appearance together in at least ten years, but also their daughters' first ever public appearance.

© Getty The couple with their daughters at the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris

Though the family typically moves together whenever Ryan is shooting a new project on location — he has said he tries to only do a project a year because of it — they are largely based just outside of Los Angeles, around Santa Barbara County.

Ryan, in an interview with GQ in 2023, opened up about the family's low-key lifestyle, and explained that he and Eva's domestic life features no hired nannies — Eva's mom being the go-to babysitter — and that they spend most of their time at home.