NFL's Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly wows in swimsuit-clad beach photo

Matthew Stafford's appearance sparked some confusion among his wife Kelly's Instagram followers after she shared a stunning swimsuit-clad photo on Wednesday.

The couple enjoyed a beach vacation with some friends and Kelly took to the photo-sharing platform to post a group shot from their "blurry" getaway. Kelly was described as a "hot mama" by many of her followers, and it's not hard to see why.

WATCH: Kelly Stafford shares struggles with her fans

Loading the player...

The mom-of-four looked gorgeous wearing a black one-piece that was cut high up to her waist to elongate her legs. It also featured a halter neck design and a low-cut neckline.

"Blurry. Just like the entire trip... but there is nothing I love more than loving on margaritas & these people during the day and also being in bed by 8," she captioned a collection of photos from the trip.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest left red-faced after awkward blunder ahead of Live appearance

MORE: The heartbreaking details of Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

However, while fans rushed to compliment Kelly on her stunning appearance, many were distracted by Matthew's chosen beach attire, which saw him wearing sneakers on the sand.

Kelly looked sensational in her black swimsuit

To add to their confusion, another photo showed Matthew and some of his pals on a golf course, but this time he was wearing no shoes.

"I think Matthew has it backward, shoes in the sand and barefoot on the golf course?!?" replied one follower. A second said: "Shoes at the beach, barefoot on the course come on Matt," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

A third added: "So he wears shoes on the beach, barefoot on the greens?? Hmmm."

Matthew confused fans by wearing sneakers on the beach

The couple's vacation comes after Kelly shared an emotional message about the dangers of the NFL following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's on-pitch cardiac arrest earlier this month.

"It's ok to not be ok," she began. "To all the women who have significant others playing on that field... I'm with you if you're not ok. I'm not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions.

Matthew went barefoot to play golf

"I wish someone could promise us that the people we fell in love with will be those same people when they are finished playing this game, but we all know, that is a promise that cannot be made."

Kelly added: "We all know how hard our men work and have worked their whole lives to be on that field. We don't take those dreams lightly... however, it does not mean we always have to be the strong/never break support. It's ok to be vulnerable and talk about it, especially with the man you love most."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.