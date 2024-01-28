Kim Kardashian talks daughters' involvement in billion-dollar beauty empire – and if they'll inherit it

In her now two decades in the spotlight, Kim Kardashian has built a wide-ranging, highly-covetable, money-making empire.

To date, the reality star, 43, has launched ventures in video gaming, skincare, make-up, shapewear and loungewear, and even in the world of private equity – with more to come.

That leaves her four kids with Kanye West – North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four – with plenty of options to choose from should they want to follow in their mom's footsteps in any which way, and she has her thoughts.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago models at fashion show party

Speaking with Bustle about her re-entry into the beauty world since the closing of her line KKW Beauty, Kim shared insight into how her two daughters, North and Chicago, reap the benefits of having access to their mom's impressive make-up collection.

The mom-of-four didn't hesitate to share: "They are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers," adding: "I think it's a fun game for them."

It comes as no surprise to her fans, who are familiar with ten-year-old North's hilarious TikTok videos posted to her shared account with Kim. Many of them see the tween excitedly experimenting with a variety of skincare and make-up products, and they routinely garner millions of likes and views.

© Instagram North has previously expressed an interest in following in her mom's footsteps

Kim noted: "It's art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch," and continued: "It's like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off."

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make very rare appearance together with daughter Chicago and son Saint

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares shocking 'ego-centric' tour of office complete with sunbed

She added: "I'm down for the artistry. I think it's fun when they're trying it all and expressing themselves."

© Getty The ten-year-old has become an internet sensation

Then, asked whether either of them might turn their artistry into a run for the CEO chair, Kim shared: "I think that they will have their own ideas of what they want to do," maintaining: "And if one of 'em wants to take it over, they gladly can."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West unveils dramatic teeth transformation – photos

"I would love them to be involved," she expressed, though added: "But I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me."

© Instagram Kim has four kids with her ex-husband

Back in 2020, Kim sold a 20% stake of SKKN to New York-based beauty company Coty, and at the time the brand boasted a $1 billion valuation.

Moreover, as of last year, the New York Times reported that her shapewear brand Skims was officially valued at $4 billion, after it raised $270 million in a funding round. Per Forbes, Kim has a net worth of $1.7 billion. (Her ex-husband was previously on the Forbes billionaire list for three years, but following his split from Adidas over his antisemitic remarks, the outlet now reports he has an estimated net worth of $400 million).

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.