Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly modelled neon cap and sneakers on wedding day – heartfelt reason The quarterback tied the knot in 2015

LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, 34, was likely in high spirits when he returned home with his wife Kelly following his Super Bowl win.

The couple – who share four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, nearly five, Hunter, three, and 18-month-old Tyler – are approaching their seventh wedding anniversary, which has got us reminiscing about their big day, including Kelly's sweet wedding outfit.

As she said 'I do' in front of a white flower wall at the Foundry at Puritan Mill in Atlanta, Georgia, Kelly paired her strapless lace wedding dress with sparkly heels. In a sweet nod to her partner's career, she later changed into a custom pair of sneakers covered with clear and blue crystals that spelt out "Mrs. #9".

The beautiful bride also swapped her flowing veil for a neon trucker hat, which were reportedly incorporated into the wedding as Matthew was known for wearing baseball caps. All of the evening guests donned one as they took to the light-up dancefloor.

Kelly's wedding sneakers featured the message 'Mrs. #9"

Wedding planner Lindsay Pitt told The Knot: "We had so many fun touches, but without a doubt, the most memorable was the airbrush trucker hat stations."

The happy couple got married on 4 April 2015 after meeting at the University of Georgia when Matthew was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback and Kelly was a cheerleader.

Matthew and Kelly wore neon wedding caps on the dancefloor

But it hasn't all been a fairytale for the college sweethearts – Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after the birth of Hunter in April 2019 after suffering from spells of vertigo.

The couple on their wedding day in 2015

In an essay she penned for ESPN in October 2019, Kelly revealed that she then underwent an MRI which revealed she had a tumour sitting on her cranial nerves and she would need surgery to remove it. The 32-year-old was told that there was a 50 per cent chance she could lose her hearing and a possibility that she could suffer facial paralysis.

After a gruelling 12-hour surgery, Kelly's tumour was successfully removed, and although she was able to make an almost full recovery, she later revealed that her "new norms" include not liking "loud, busy restaurants" as much as she used to and having to tell people that she is now slightly "hard of hearing".

