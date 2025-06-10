Brad Pitt and son Knox sport matching looks as star returns to iconic hairstyle

Brad Pitt has returned to his roots in the most fitting way possible – debuting his fresh buzz on the red carpet. The actor attended the photocall for the upcoming F1: The movie at Toreo Parque Central, in Mexico City on Monday evening.

The 61-year-old oozed suave in a lilac tailored suit that was layered over a simple white T-shirt and styled with black loafers.The actor posed next to his co-stars Joseph Kosinski, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Jeremy Kleiner.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt brought back the buzz cut

However, all eyes were on Brad's new hair as he brought back the buzz for the star-studded event. The look harks us back to the early aughts when the star rocked a shaved head – who could forget the clean buzz he sported in 2005 for his performance in the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Brad has waved goodbye to his longer, honey blond locks in favour of the sleek, bad-boy look this month. The shorter style perfectly complemented the star's subtle stubble for a fresh new look.

© Getty Images Brad sported shaved head in 2005

The buzz cut is also a favorite among Brad's children, with his son, Knox sporting the look. Last month, the 16-year-old debuted his new trim when he stepped out with his mom, Angelina Jolie, for a grocery run. Knox appears to still be growing and now stands far taller than Angelina.

Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, are the former couple's youngest of six children, and will celebrate their 17th birthday in July.

© @CelebCandidly / BACKGRID Knox now has a buzz cut

Brad's divorce

Brad and Angelina tied the knot in 2014 and split two years later. The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2024 following a long legal battle over shared assets and claims of abuse.

During an interview with GQ, when asked about his divorce, the star of the upcoming F1 opened up about his former relationship. When asked if he felt any relief from the conclusion, he responded: "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

© Getty Images Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Jeremy Kleiner at the photocall for the 'F1: The movie' at Toreo Parque Central

Brad is now in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon and was asked by the publication whether the couple's debut deliberately occurred in conjunction with his new movie. "No, dude, it's not that calculated," he replied.

"If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

F1, also starring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies (and produced by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton) is scheduled for a theatrical release this summer, on June 25. Watch the trailer below…