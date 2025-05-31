The wild treatment Gwyneth Paltrow is doing for hair loss

When it comes to trying the latest wellness craze or avant-garde beauty trend, Gwyneth Paltrow has always been the ultimate poster girl.

The Goop founder has opened up about her latest fixation – and it's all about combating hair loss. The 52-year-old actress revealed she’s been battling persistent hair loss for some time, which has resulted in her experimenting with numerous treatments, including scalp injections, in search of a solution.

© Getty Images The actress has long blonde locks

"So many women I know are quietly dealing with hair loss," she shared. "I've tried a handful of treatments over the years, nothing seemed to move the needle – not even injecting my scalp with actual needles."

However, Gwyneth recently discovered the ultimate treatment that involves a device that uses acoustic sound waves and air pressure to stimulate hair growth. "It was completely painless. Honestly, I think my hair's already feeling a bit fuller," she admitted.

© Getty The actress opened up about hair loss

Unfortunately, hair loss isn't uncommon in women and is often the result of stress, chemical hair treatments, damaged hair follicles, hormonal changes, and even underlying health conditions.

Gwyneth has been a pioneer in the beauty sphere since founding her wellness company Goop in September 2008.

Gwyneth's wellness routine

© Getty The star maintains a healthy lifestyle

The actress often speaks openly about her healthy lifestyle and beauty routine on her Goop podcast. Back in April, Gwyneth detailed her eating habits during an episode of the hit show. "I'm getting back into eating sourdough bread, and some cheese – there, I said it," she explained. "A little pasta after being strict with it for so long."

"I went into hardcore macrobiotics for a certain time. That was an interesting chapter where I got kind of obsessed with eating very, very healthily," she added.

In an interview with Vogue in 2023, Gwyneth shared her morning routine. "The first thing I do is get up. I do Ayurvedic oil pulling and tongue scraping, and then I brush my teeth. After that, I meditate with my husband," she said.

© Instagram Gwyneth and her two children

The star is also partial to a range of luxury skincare treatments to maintain her signature Hollywood glow. "It’s funny, I used to get facials regularly, especially when I lived in London, with Anastasia Achilleos, but I haven’t seen her since before the Covid-19 pandemic," she explained.

"I really love a facial massage, [lymphatic] drainage and working the muscles, as opposed to lasers. I’m a little freaked out about using lasers on the face, and I’ve seen weird results on certain people. It feels risky."

She continued: "Once in a while, I’ll do a facial with red light for inflammation or something like that. We also sell the Lyma laser at Goop – it’s really good and gentle, so I’ll do that."