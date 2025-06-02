Celine Dion's appearance turns heads as she rocks edgy hair transformation in must-see throwback photo

Celine Dion has posted some stunning throwback pictures to her social media, that have stirred the internet. In the black and white photograph, the singer was captured with voluminous and curly short hair, as she sang on stage.

The photograph is from the Tournée Colour Of My Love and dates back to 1994. The singer was seen sporting a sleek black blazer and pant suits.

Celine has been a fan of playing with her hairstyles throughout her long career. In another social media post, the singer sported a rockstar hairstyle with gelled up tips. The carousel of pictures featured a stand-out photo of herself singer posing for a photoshoot over a decade ago.

The performer looked edgy with a short pixie cut with gelled up tips. The main photo in the carousel series featured the entertainer in a graphic baby tee with an illustration of a sultry woman lounging on the rocks on the beach.

© Getty Images Pictured is the hairstyle that Celine showcased in her post

The look was paired with dark-washed jeans, and a leather buckle belt. Celine was seen hanging out on the entrance to her VR, while holding a beer.

© Instagram Céline has rocked many hairstyles in her career

The post's caption stated: "Short hair, big vibes!" The throwback picture was used to promote "Celine's official new WhatsApp Channel," which will display "more behind-the-scenes and unforgettable moments."

Celine's intriguing photoshoot garnered over 168,000 likes and was even liked by Jennifer Lopez. This isn't the first time that Celine has posted throwback pictures. In fact, a lot of her content on Instagram features the singer's favorite moments from her decades-long-career.

© Reuters The singer often posts throwback pictures to her social media

Her social media displays a plethora of videos and pictures including a throwback to her releasing her album Unison in 1990 and winning a Grammy Award in 1999.

The music icon is the youngest of 14 children, who was raised in Montreal, Canada. She first began singing at the young age of five, and at 12 years old, she was discovered by Rene Angelil, whom she later married in 1994.

© Getty Images Celine loves reflecting on her career online

Her first album La Voix du bon Dieu was released in 1981. In 1988, she represented Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest, and she won the contest by performing the song "Ne partez pas sans moi."

The talented performer released a total of eight studio albums that were in French during the 80s, and finally, in 1990, she released Unison, which was her first English-language album.

Her popular hit, "Where Does My Heart Beat Now," got the attention of Americans. She also became synonymous with her notorious song, "My Heart Will Go On," which was featured in the movie Titanic.

In fact, thanks to the hit, Celine was honored with an Academy Award, and the rest is history.