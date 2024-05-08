11 retinol creams and serums to amplify your skincare: The formulas we love plus expert tips on how to use retinol, whatever your skin type

There are some skincare ingredients that get nothing but praise and some that are divisive. And retinol is the latter.

Retinol creams and serums are often misunderstood, with some users swearing by their transformative powers and others relegating them to the bin. But to know retinol is to love retinol, and I was firmly in the 'never using retinol again' camp until I took a minute to really understand not only what it is, but how to use retinol properly too.

Best retinol creams and serums - at a glance Best for a gradual retinol journey: Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Serum, £48 / $64 Best retinol for beginners: CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, £11.50 / $14.99 Best retinol for sensitive skin: La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum, £48 / $46.99 Best retinol for fine lines and wrinkles: The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane, £8.50 / $9.30 Best retinol for menopausal skin: Living M Super A Retinol Sleeping Cream, £45

Once deigned to over the counter products or the skincare you could only get from a dermatologist or skincare professional, you'll now find retinol readily available on the beauty shelves of your local store and from favourite skincare brands including Olay, The Ordinary and Paula's Choice. Not just for skincare, you'll find retinol as a key ingredient in not just facial creams and serums, particularly night products, but eye products, bodycare, neck creams, and more.

If you're on the fence about retinol, and want to go back to basics, we've got the lowdown on retinol from clinical facialist Kate Kerr, and some of the retinol products we at HELLO! personally rate.

Experts in this article

Award-winning clinical facialist Kate Kerr, founder of Kate Kerr London, lends her 20 years of experience in skin rejuvenation and skin treatments to this article. Her skincare know-how has been used to treat actors, athletes, celebrities, and even royalty. She has a scientific approach to skincare, with an emphasis on supporting your own skin by helping it to be stronger, more resilient and healthier.

What is retinol?

Wondering what retinol actually is? Retinol is a skincare ingredient derived from the Vitamin A family of exfoliants, with a range of skincare benefits. Many creams and serums now include retinol as its such a skincare wizard. You’ll see it as an ingredient in skincare products with a percentage, pertaining to the amount of retinol within the product.

What does retinol do?

The skincare benefits of retinol are pretty extensive, and not just limited to anti-ageing either. Along with increasing cell turnover for plumper looking skin, increasing hyaluronic acid production to regulate moisture levels and exposing fresh cells for a more glowing complexion. Retinol can also help with pigmentation, reducing acne, shrinking large pores and smoothing out lines and wrinkles.

How does retinol work?

Kate explains: "Turning into Retinoic acid in the skin, the reason that retinol is so effective is because it’s a cell communicator that can attach to most skin cells and instruct them to behave like younger, healthier versions of themselves."

She adds: "It is also an antioxidant, so helps to prevent free radical attack and oxidation in the skin that leads to extrinsic skin ageing."

How I chose the best retinols

Personal reviews: I've tried a lot of skincare in my years of being an editor, retinol being one of them. As well as retinols I've personally tried, I've included retinols the wider HELLO! team have used and love.

I've tried a lot of skincare in my years of being an editor, retinol being one of them. As well as retinols I've personally tried, I've included retinols the wider HELLO! team have used and love. Retinol type : I've chosen to focus on retinols for the face, both serums and creams, as that's a great place to start in your retinol journey.

: I've chosen to focus on retinols for the face, both serums and creams, as that's a great place to start in your retinol journey. Brands : From drugstore brands to medical skincare brands, discover a range of skincare brands in this retinol edit.

: From drugstore brands to medical skincare brands, discover a range of skincare brands in this retinol edit. Price: Sometimes the best skincare costs the least, and whatever your budget, there'll be a retinol in this edit to suit it.

Which retinol is right for my skin?

Retinol is added to many skincare products, including but not limited to, face serums, moisturisers, eye creams, night creams, body lotions and plenty more.

The party line is to start low with a retinol if you’re a first timer – you need a lower amount of retinol in your product, to build up your skin’s tolerance to the super ingredient. Starting to use a retinol from your mid-twenties is advisable, and it’s never too late to start.

Kate advises: "It’s best to start with a lower strength such as 0.3% and build up the frequency of use until your skin becomes more tolerant, before trying products at a higher strength (1%)."

She explains that "optimum retinol levels will also vary by age, for example menopausal skin can tend to be drier and a declining natural cell turnover rate means a weakened skin barrier, so it is important to opt for a retinol level that will speed up cell renewal, without further irritating the skin."

How to use retinol

Start small, applying a retinol night cream or serum 2-3 times a week before building up to more usage, in both amount of times using and wider products.

Kate explains: "I remind my clients that one cannot get enough retinol in the skin, to counteract the rate at which the collagen is breaking down, so for best results I advise to build up towards using it every night if possible."

Kate suggests using a retinol at night, as the skin is more active and in repair mode, plus the side effects of retinol can make the skin more sensitive and reactive to the elements like the sun. "Using retinol at night is the priority as the skin is more active and in repair mode, making it the prime opportunity to stimulate the skin's cells. It is also possible to have a retinol reaction to the sun, so the evening is preferential, as skin is not exposed the elements."

Apply retinol to clean, cleansed skin and follow up with a moisturiser, if the skin feels tight and dry. Leave around 15-20 minutes to allow the retinol to fully absorb. Always use a high factor SPF every day to keep skin protected as the ingredient can increase the skin’s sensitivity to sun exposure.

The retinol purge - side effects of retinol

Unfortunately, retinol creams and serums do cause irritation (sometimes called the 'retinol purge') – and this, says Kate, is normal. "Remember, irritation, and flaking is normal when you first start applying retinol, as it begins working to increase cell turnover and stimulate the production of new skin cells. As the skin begins to build up tolerance, these effects will subside and you’ll notice a renewed glowing, healthy looking skin. The process can last for up to two skin cycles, about 12 weeks."