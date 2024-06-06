9 best facial cleansers for clean glowing skin in 2024

A good skincare regime should, without doubt, include a good cleanser. It sets your skin up for the other products on your bathroom shelf by ensuring it’s clean and can absorb ingredients effectively.

It’s the first thing that hits your skin in the morning, and it rounds off the day by removing dirt, oil and impurities from your skin, which will help prevent breakouts and blocked pores. Find the right cleanser and it will help maintain your skin's natural balance - so you don’t need to worry about it becoming too oily or too dry.

Some cleansers also contain added extras like vitamin C or acne-fighting ingredients to help keep skin clear.

What should you consider when choosing a facial cleanser?

It’s not a case of one size fits all with facial cleansers - you should consider what’s best for your skin type - oily, dry, combination or sensitive - and look for ingredients that will best suit your skin’s needs and your skincare goals.

Also, think about the texture - there are gels, creams and foams up for grabs, and every type works differently on different skin types.

How we chose the best facial cleansers

Where we weren’t able to test the cleansers ourselves, we only included options that scored a high number of positive reviews from verified shoppers Variety: You’ll find facial washes in this edit to suit every skin type and also at a range of price points to suit every budget.

1/ 9 CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid © CeraVe Best for: Blemish-prone skin

Blemish-prone skin Active ingredients: 3 Essential Ceramides, Niacinamide and 2% Salicylic Acid

3 Essential Ceramides, Niacinamide and 2% Salicylic Acid Texture: Gel to foam

Gel to foam How to use: Recommended use morning and evening. Use pump applicator to apply to wet hands and massage into the skin. Rinse thoroughly. Facial cleansers with Salicylic Acid are the go-to choice for anyone with acne or blemish-prone skin. CeraVe's option is one of the most popular products on the market with reviewers across the board noting that after a few weeks their skin was greatly improved. The price is a huge plus point too.

2/ 9 La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser © La Roche-Posay Best for : Dry and sensitive skin

: Dry and sensitive skin Active ingredients: 3 Essential Ceramides, Niacinamide, Glycerin and La Roch-Psay Prebiotic Thermal Water

3 Essential Ceramides, Niacinamide, Glycerin and La Roch-Psay Prebiotic Thermal Water Texture: Cream

Cream How to use: Use morning and evening. Use pump applicator to apply to wet hands and massage into the skin. Rinse thoroughly. A little goes a long way with this cleansing cream, which gets top marks from shoppers for being gentle on the skin and smelling great. One of the standout features of this cleanser is its hydrating properties - it cleans without leaving the skin feeling dry or tight and helps maintain the skin’s moisture barrier.

3/ 9 The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser © The Ordinary Best for: All skin types

All skin types Active ingredients: Squalane, Sucrose Stearate, Ethyl Macadamiate, Sucrose Laurate

Squalane, Sucrose Stearate, Ethyl Macadamiate, Sucrose Laurate Texture: Emulsion

Emulsion How to use: Use morning and evening. Disperse product into hands, allow it to melt into an oil and massage well onto dry face. Rinse with warm water. The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser is a good all-rounder which is suitable for all skin types and it’s soap-free, so gentle enough for daily use. Its featured ingredient is plant-derived squalane, a well-studied moisturising agent, alongside lipophilic esters that leave skin feeling smooth and soft while dissolving makeup.



4/ 9 Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser © Byoma Best for: All skin types

All skin types Active ingredients: Tri-Ceramide Complex (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids), liquorice root and green tea extracts

Tri-Ceramide Complex (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids), liquorice root and green tea extracts Texture: Cream to foam

Cream to foam How to use: Massage 1-2 pumps onto damp skin then rinse off with warm water Sophie Bates, HELLO!’s Commerce Writer, says: "Byoma's Creamy Jelly Cleanser is the first cleanser I've used that doesn't leave my skin feeling dry and tight after use, so it has become my absolute favourite. My complexion has definitely appeared brighter since using it daily, and I like that it lathers up after applying. I use the Byoma Oil Cleanser first to remove my makeup, followed by the Jelly Cleanser to get rid of any excess oils, and the two combined leave my skin feeling squeaky clean."

5/ 9 Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm © Elemis Best for: All skin types

All skin types Active ingredients: Padina pavonica, Starflower oil, elderberry oil, A blend of nine essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus

Padina pavonica, Starflower oil, elderberry oil, A blend of nine essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus Texture: Emulsion

Emulsion How to use: Use morning and evening. Warm the balm between palms until it turns in oil and massage well onto dry face. Moisten fingertips and continue to massage. Remove with damp cleansing cloth. Karen Silas, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, says: "Full disclosure - I got influenced by TikTok to buy the Elemis Cleansing Balm and it's on the expensive side so I really wanted to hate it. But much to the dismay of my bank account, it is the best overall cleanser I've ever used. The texture is so lush, and it melts makeup, SPF, oils (and whatever else is plaguing your skin at the end of the day) right off and gives you a boost of moisture at the same time. It really leaves your skin feeling soft, plump, and gorgeous. I've tried so many dupes, but none have reached the level of the Elemis cleanser. It's my holy grail."

6/ 9 Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser © Liz Earle Best for: All skin types and sensitive skin

All skin types and sensitive skin Active ingredients: Cocoa butter, chamomile and rosemary

Cocoa butter, chamomile and rosemary Texture: Cream

Cream How to use: Use morning and night. Dispense a grape-sized amount into the palm, massage into dry skin, then rinse a pure cotton cloth in hand-hot water and wring out before wiping away the cream. Finish by splashing face with cool water. Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!’s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer, says: "I've been using Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish for over a decade. It's the definition of a cult classic - I think I first discovered it from the original YouTube beauty influencers back in 2011. I've strayed a few times but always come back to it as it's so luxurious without a ridiculous price point. The creamy formula is hydrating and gentle on your skin but very effective at removing even the most stubborn makeup, and the spa-like eucalyptus scent is perfect for before bed."

7/ 9 Skin Rocks The Cream Cleanser © Skin Rocks Best for: All skin types

All skin types Active ingredients: Jojoba sed oil, amino acids and sqalane

Jojoba sed oil, amino acids and sqalane Texture: Cream

Cream How to use: Use morning and night. Massage onto face and remove with water or a wet flannel. Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Head of Lifestyle & Commerce, says: "I love this cleanser because it takes off makeup really well, even my most stubborn mascara! It can be used for the first and second cleanse and I love the smell (a fragrance-free option is also available). Founded by skincare expert and aesthetician Caroline Hirons, Skin Rocks is a skincare brand built on years of knowledge. Let's be honest, it's not cheap but I think it's worth it. The ingenious formula washes away makeup, product build-up and daily impurities, without disrupting the skin's barrier. I love that there's a new 250ml super size version - great for loyal fans."



8/ 9 DHC Deep Cleansing Oil © DHC Best for: All skin types

All skin types Active ingredients: Olive oil

Olive oil Texture: Oil

Oil How to use: Use morning and evening. Apply to dry skin and massage in. Rinse with warm water Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor, says: "I've been using this cleansing oil for years, and recommend to everyone, whatever their skin type. It's delightfully velvety when you put a few drops onto your fingers, and when massaging on the skin feels an absolute treat. The oil turns a little milky and after a good massage, wipes off with water easily in the shower (and zero residue left over). It cleanses my skin beautifully, no stripping or dry skin post-cleanse, and has never caused a breakout - ever! Take it from someone with reactive skin. It's a keeper."

