The Perfume Shop summer sale is here! 8 fragrances in our basket
The Perfume Shop sale is here! 8 summery fragrances in our basket

We’ve trawled the discounts so that you don’t have to

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Josie O'Brien
Creative Content Writer
3 minutes ago
Floral, fruity, powdery, musky, woody or herby – whatever aroma you want to exude this summer, there’s a fragrance for it in The Perfume Shop summer sale.

The perfumes we choose are part of our identity. But even our most beloved elixirs can start to smell stale, signalling that it might be time for change. If you're searching for a new signature scent this summer and aren’t sure where to begin, you're in the right place.

The Perfume Shop is the UK's largest specialist fragrance retailer with 215 stores across the UK and Ireland. Luckily for you, we’ve trawled the store's discounts to find the most delicious perfumes at the best prices. 

That means you can try a new scent – and maybe land yourself a new trademark – without breaking the bank. 

How we chose our top picks from The Perfume Shop summer sale

  • Brand: Thanks to The Perfume Shop only stocking reputable brands, this was pretty easy. But nevertheless, our top picks are only from prestigious brands with perfumes you’ll want to reach for again and again
  • Discount: Nothing beats walking away from a purchase knowing you saved a decent amount of money, so our top picks have a minimum saving of £20. You can thank us later
  • Trending: We’ve only selected perfumes that deserve their flowers... literally and figuratively. As such, you might have seen beauty gurus raving about some of them already
  • Summer: Our picks are perfect for the warmer months, as they combine lightness and sensuality with longevity. Think citrusy and floral notes layered over musky bases, and so much more

Whoever your favourite perfumer is, be it Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Jimmy Choo or Burberry, chances are they’re stocked in The Perfume Shop. 

Better yet, they could even be stocked in the sale...

  • Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

    Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

    What is the scent?

    Top notes: Pear blossom

    Heart notes: White gardenia and jasmine

    Base notes: Brown sugar and patchouli

  • Michael Kors Pour Femme

    Michael Kors Por Femme

    What is the scent?

    Top notes: Mandarin, pink peppercorn and black currant

    Heart notes: Jasmine and rose blossoms

    Base notes: Vanilla, musk and woody patchouli leaves

  • Burberry Weekend For Women

    Burberry Weekend For Women

    What is the scent?

    Top notes: Tangerine, red cyclamen and blue hyacinth

    Heart notes: Wild rose, peach flower and iris 

    Base notes: Musk, sandalwood and cedarwood 

  • Jimmy Choo Flash

    Jimmy Choo Flash

    What is the scent?

    Top notes: Pink pepper, tangerine and strawberry

    Heart notes: White flowers and tuberose

    Base notes: Powdery woods

  • Q by Dolce & Gabbana

    Q by Dolce & Gabbana

    What is the scent?

    Top notes: Sicilian lemon, red orange and jasmine

    Heart notes: Cherry and heliotrope 

    Base notes: Cedarwood and musk

  • Givenchy Pi

    Givenchy Pi

    What is the scent?

    Top notes: Mandarin and pine needle

    Heart notes: Infinium 

    Base notes: Ironwood and benzoin crystals

