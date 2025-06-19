The Perfume Shop sale is here! 8 summery fragrances in our basket

Floral, fruity, powdery, musky, woody or herby – whatever aroma you want to exude this summer, there’s a fragrance for it in The Perfume Shop summer sale.

The perfumes we choose are part of our identity. But even our most beloved elixirs can start to smell stale, signalling that it might be time for change. If you're searching for a new signature scent this summer and aren’t sure where to begin, you're in the right place.

The Perfume Shop is the UK's largest specialist fragrance retailer with 215 stores across the UK and Ireland. Luckily for you, we’ve trawled the store's discounts to find the most delicious perfumes at the best prices.

That means you can try a new scent – and maybe land yourself a new trademark – without breaking the bank.

How we chose our top picks from The Perfume Shop summer sale

Brand: Thanks to The Perfume Shop only stocking reputable brands, this was pretty easy. But nevertheless, our top picks are only from prestigious brands with perfumes you’ll want to reach for again and again

Whoever your favourite perfumer is, be it Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Jimmy Choo or Burberry, chances are they’re stocked in The Perfume Shop.

Better yet, they could even be stocked in the sale...