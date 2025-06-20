I tried Elle Macpherson's secret to incredible skin - and this is what happened

When Elle Macpherson shares her skincare secrets, you listen. After all, she’s been “The Body” for four decades and somehow still looks like she could close Paris Fashion Week and front a wellness brand before lunch. So when she revealed she’s a fan of Aerolase, a next-gen laser touted as safe for all skin tones and known for leaving skin glowing, not peeling, I booked in immediately.

My destination? Dr Cosima’s Medispa, a cult favourite for those who want transformative results without the downtime or drama. I’d been looking for something to treat my fine lines, uneven tone, and creeping pigmentation, something subtle yet effective.

What I didn’t want: a face that looked like it had survived a chemical incident. Aerolase promised to deliver results without trauma. As someone with sensitive skin and zero tolerance for redness or flaking, it sounded too good to be true.

A clinic that feels like a sanctuary

Dr Cosima’s Clinic is the kind of place where you instantly feel safe. There’s no harsh lighting or sterile white noise—just soft scents, a calm energy, and people who take skin very seriously. My consultation was thorough, relaxed, and refreshingly non-salesy. We discussed my skincare history, goals (clearer skin, more glow, less pigment), and what to expect from Aerolase.

I was told that Aerolase is different from traditional lasers like Fraxel or Clear + Brilliant, which resurface skin by creating micro-injuries. Great results, sure—but not without the redness, flaking and risk, especially for anyone with melasma, acne-prone skin, or deeper complexions. Aerolase skips all that.

© Dr Cosima Aerolase is a great way to get incredible skin in under an hour!

“It’s like watering the roots instead of digging up the lawn,” one of the clinicians said. I loved that. It penetrates deep into the dermis using a high-powered pulse, zapping pigmentation and stimulating collagen without harming the skin’s surface.

"Aerolase has revamped the way we treat skin. An absolute game changer in client comfort and treatment results with next to no downtime," added Dr Cosima.

The treatment: quick, painless, effective

The treatment itself was over before I could finish mentally writing this sentence. About 25 minutes all up, and—here’s the kicker—it was completely pain-free. The closest comparison? A warm breeze being blown across your face. No numbing cream, no grit-your-teeth burning, no smell of sizzling skin.

As someone who has flinched during facials and iced her face post-peel, this was a dream. I nearly fell asleep while my therapist moved the handheld Aerolase device methodically across my face. The laser emitted short pulses of heat that felt more like a gentle flicker of warmth than anything remotely uncomfortable.

© Kevin Winter Elle has incredible skin

The results: glow now, clearer later

Here’s the best part: there was zero downtime. My face wasn’t red, blotchy or shiny. I looked like I’d just had a very good night’s sleep and a better-than-average juice. The next day, a friend asked me what foundation I was wearing. I wasn’t wearing any. My skin looked even, bright, and smooth—like I’d walked through one of those social media beauty filters in real life.

Would I do it again? Absolutely. This is the kind of treatment that’s perfect before a big event, wedding, or any occasion where you want to look polished without looking “done.” No healing phase, no flaking, no risky in-between days.

That said, the real results of Aerolase are cumulative. For pigmentation and fine lines, the sweet spot is four to six sessions, spaced around a month apart. For acne, it’s more like six treatments, with skin continuing to improve over the next three months.

© Pintrest There are many types of laser on the market, but Aerolase is one of the most popular

Why it’s Elle-approved (and now, me-approved)

Elle Macpherson, whose skin looks like it gets bathed in liquid silk, swears by Aerolase. “I tend to stay away from lasers as I live in Miami,” she told RealSelf, “but have found a laser called Aerolase through my dermatologist. It works really well for promoting beautiful, healthy, and strong skin.”

And she’s not wrong. Unlike harsher resurfacing lasers that leave your skin raw before revealing their magic, Aerolase nurtures from within. It’s the skin-equivalent of biohacking—quiet, intelligent, and deceptively powerful.

Plus, it’s suitable for every skin tone, even those on prescription treatments like Roaccutane. That kind of versatility is rare in the laser world, where melanin-rich skin is often excluded from many treatments due to risk of post-inflammatory pigmentation.

© Getty Elle Macpherson looks incredible for her age

Final verdict: a quiet skincare game-changer

In a world where beauty treatments often come with caveats, downtime, and disclaimers, Aerolase is something special. It delivers real results, quickly and gently - no peeling, no redness, no reason to clear your calendar. And the glow? Very real.

If you’ve been hesitating to try a laser or you’ve had a bad experience in the past, this is your second chance. If it’s good enough for Elle Macpherson’s impossibly radiant skin, it’s good enough for me.

And probably for you, too.