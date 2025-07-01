I'm a beauty editor and this homemade remedy keeps me frizz-free in the heat

We love everything about holidays - except the way our hair behaves in the heat. From homemade potions to smooth frizz to styles that tame the most unruly mane, here's how the Beauty Collective looks sleek in the sun.

Glynis Barber: A homemade remedy

Glynis has a homemade hair hack

"My main goal with my hair is to do as little as possible. I'm lucky that it remains thick, and with a little scrunching, I can wash and go.

"This is very much my ethos too when on a relaxing holiday. It's a scrunch and go situation, as I would never dream of taking the time to blow dry when I could be on a lounger sipping rosé.

"That said, what with the sun, sea salt and chlorine, plus the curling sprays I use, my hair can get very dry very quickly.

"I believe that just as we protect our skin from the sun, we need to protect our hair. And I have a little trick I use that works a treat.

"I take a spray bottle, add a bit of whatever conditioner I’m using and then pour in some water. I tend to wash my hair daily on a summer holiday, and after my shampoo, I spray some of this diluted conditioner mixture onto my hair and then leave it without rinsing. By diluting with water, it's not too thick or greasy and keeps my hair conditioned and shiny."

Melanie Macleod: Minimal effort

© Phill Taylor Melanie likes an easy routine in the heat

"I have naturally very curly hair, which I smooth out with my blow-dry brush when I'm at home and go over with my straighteners for extra polish. My mane receives no such treatment on holiday, which is the only time I let it loose with zero product or heat styling.

"I've found leaving my hair totally natural on holiday is the only way to beat the frizz because if I try and straighten it, it poofs up within minutes - think Taylor Swift in the final set of the Eras Tour, and you've got the picture.

"So, on summer breaks, I simply wash my hair, comb through any knots and leave it to air dry. If I'm lucky, one of my friends who can do French braids is with me to plait my fringe out of the way. Low maintenance is my best approach in the sun, and as Glynis said, it leaves more time basking with a cool drink - my priority for holidays."

Sidra Imtiaz: A dedicated product lineup

Sidra concentrates on keeping things sleek

"Oh, the joy of a summer holiday. Long days in the sun, dips in the pool, swimming in the sea and copious amounts of carbs. A salve for the soul but harmful for hair health.

"When it comes to packing holiday haircare, I focus on two things – frizz-fighting and hydration. My hair type is straight with a slight wave, medium thickness, and generally not prone to a huge amount of frizz; however, this changes in the heat.

"The combination of salt water and chlorine can strip it of all moisture if I don't keep on top of conditioning ingredients. I rely on Amika's Frizz-Me-Not Hydrating Anti-Frizz Treatment, £28/$30, paired with the Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo, £19.58/£34, for smooth hair without weighing it down.

"This edit does all the hard work for me so I can focus on the more important things… like which books I should buy at the airport."

Cassie Steer: In-salon treatments

Cassie likes to take a pro approach to de-frizzing

"What my hair wants to be (wavy with a halo of frizz) and what I want it to be (super sleek) is a weekly battle of wills, usually offset by attempting to restrain it in layers of frizz-taming leave-in conditioners and serums. But during a full-on heat wave or when on holiday, when humidity and heat collide in a Venn diagram of fuzz, anything that resembles sleek hair calls for the beauty big guns.

"For this I reserve a yearly keratin treatment; my summer saviour for manageable, compliant locks that don't resemble Monica Geller in Barbados. Having trialled various 'Brazilian blowdries' over the years (I loved the OGs until I discovered they contained formaldehyde), my go-to for weatherproofing my hair is Fabriq's Reset; a smoothing, strengthening treatment which repairs essential bonds from the inside out. The entire treatment takes a good few hours and costs between £150 and £300, but the fact it lasts up to four months and saves me time in the mornings is an easy win (no girl maths needed)."

Vanese Maddix: Protective hairstyles

Vanese favours protective styles on holiday

"When it comes to managing my afro hair on holiday, a protective style is non-negotiable. As much as I'd love to wear my natural hair out while I'm away, braids make everything so much more manageable, especially in hot or humid destinations where shrinkage and frizz are always on the prowl.

"Before any trip, I visit @hairinfinityby_j for either two braids with extensions or medium knotless braids. Both are stylish, low-maintenance, and see me through the entire holiday.

"To keep my braids fresh throughout, I swear by Cécred's Nourishing Hair Oil, £40/$44. It keeps my scalp hydrated, adds a bit of shine, and helps the style last that little bit longer."

Ateh: Goddess braids

Ateh loves braids

"Holidays are the best, but the sun and sea can take a toll on my 4C coils. Like Vanese, before my trip, I have my hair braided as it's not only low maintenance but also a great protective hairstyle.

"I go for goddess braids by @joseeprobraidsstudio, part of the team who created the micro braided wigs for Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’.

"When it comes to my thirsty coils, hydration and deep conditioning are everything, so I use Maria Nila Coils & Curls Finishing Treatment Masque, £25.20/$36. It's packed full of moisturising shea butter, jojoba oil and Aloe Vera."