How much do beauty editors spend on de-frizzing?

If the first sign of humidity sees your hair transform into a fluff ball, our Beauty Collective is here to share their expert tricks for smoothing flyaways and frizz.

From products to treatments, tools to tricks, one thing is certain – staying frizz-free is costly! Our team of experts share exactly how much they spend on smoothing their manes...

Cassie Steer, HELLO! Contributing Head of Beauty: £195.75

"What my hair wants to be (wavy with a halo of frizz) and what I want it to be (super sleek) is a weekly battle of wills that has become a whole lot easier in recent months thanks to some new-found hair heroes.

"I have very long, very thick unruly hair which tangles at the sight of a shower and is always thirsty thanks to a decade-long bleach habit. Aside from getting keratin treatments in-salon (which I love but rarely find the time to do) my at-home frizz fighting starts in the shower with Oribe's 'Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment', £63,/$79.26 (a shine-boosting liquid conditioner the texture of a runny serum) followed by a leave-in treatment post-shower such as Olaplex's 'No. 6 Bond Smoother', £28/$28.64, which is designed to reduce frizz for up to 72 hours.

“Although I love my GHDs, BaByliss' 'Hydro Fusion Anti-Frizz 4-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush', £80/$75.42, has been a game-changer, taking my hair from wet to dry (and notably smooth dry rather than fluffy dry) in half the time it would take me to use a hairdryer and straighteners. I'll then finish by adding a little oil - I love Kerastase's 'Elixir Ultime', £24.75) to seal the cuticles against humidity."

Vanese Maddix, Beauty Journalist: £66

"As someone with a 4C hair type, trying to find the best solutions for fighting frizz often feels like my life's work. The truth is, I'm still figuring it out, but there are a few tools and products that have been game-changers so far.

"Starting with the Denman 'Classic D3 Styling Brush', £11/$14.06, My hair routine is never without this brush. It works wonders at smoothing and keeping my frizz at bay, whether my hair is freshly blow-dried or not. Plus, it's a great size for on-the-go touch-ups.

"One of my favourite products for fighting frizz is Bread Beauty Supply's 'Hair-Oil Everyday Gloss', £22/$24. The scent is deliciously sweet without being overbearing and the formula is incredibly lightweight. Not only is the formula non-greasy, but it smooths my hair in seconds, leaving a glossy shine. Whether my hair is braided or pulled into a slick bun, this keeps it looking fresh.

A more recent discovery of mine is the Curl Wow 'Mix + Fix Bundling Spray', £33, which is packed with nourishing ingredients such as jojoba and grape seed oils. I love using this when I’m wearing my hair out naturally, it defrizzes beautifully without weighing my hair down.”

Glynis Barber, HELLO! Columnist and Beauty Expert: £79.70

"Frizz is a triggering word. Remember that episode in Friends when they went on holiday and Monica's sleek hair turned into a giant uncontrollable mass of frizz? It's what many of us dread.

"I don't naturally have frizzy hair, but I've managed to create it! My hair is neither straight nor curly, so it needs help to be either of those things. I usually opt for wavy as this is the easiest option. I wash, spray, scrunch and go – and it's the spray that's turned my hair to frizz.

"To get those lovely, loose, beachy waves, I use beach spray of some description. And these sprays are uber-drying. I've used many different ones and it's always the same. On the day I wash it, it looks great, but by the next day it looks frayed at the edges.

"I've discovered that heated appliances work brilliantly for frizz. I know the hair world doesn't love heated tools, but anyone who's used a straightening iron will know that it eliminates frizz, pronto.

"However, I've found my curling wand, £18, does the same. I can keep my loose wave going for days and it has the bonus of taming the frizz. It only takes a few minutes because I don't do every strand of hair. I choose the straightest or frizziest strands and voila, the whole style looks rejuvenated, and the frizz is tamed.

Glynis's bobble curler eases frizz

"I do, however, have another trick up my sleeve. When my hair is extra dry, I use Shu Uemura's 'Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil', £61.70. I apply it to wet hair before styling and my hair drinks it up. It's a light oil that also protects against heat damage. It's not cheap but you only need a few drops so it lasts for ages. I don't use it every day, only when I really need it. And when I go for a straight look and flat iron my hair, a few drops of this makes it look sleek and silky."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor: £872.88

"I'm with Glynis on the power of heated tools in banishing frizz. GHD's 'Duet Blowdry' £379 / $299, is my current weapon of choice, though Dyson's 'Airstrait' £449.99/ $499.99 is amazing when I'm in a hurry.

"However, neither of these is any good whatsoever if I haven't used frizz-taming products in my routine, and the category of haircare that's always made the most difference in the department is bond builders.

"I love Redken's Sabrina Carpenter-approved 'A.B.C. 24/7 Night & Day Serum', £31.80/ $31.99, which helps to create a shield around the hair, smoothing the fibres and helping to repair them, meaning frizz is lessened, but I also just tried OGX's 'Bond Protein Repair' collection, which mends hair from the inside out, strengthening the core and the surface, and it works just as well.

"There's a shampoo, conditioner, treatment, oil and serum in the range, but the beauty is that you don't need to use them all to see the benefits. I had my hair styled with the serum, £6/ $7.67, and despite going on a very blustery coastal walk, my hair stayed frizz-free and smooth for four days. Consider me impressed."

Donna Francis, HELLO! Contributing Beauty Editor: £65

"If there was a frizz capital of the world, it would be Florida. And I live there, a place where humidity hangs heavy in the air throughout the year. And as my hair is naturally curly and porous, I have to fight the frizz battle daily.

"Luckily, I've nailed a good hair routine to stop it looking wild and unkempt. It starts in the shower. First, turn the water temperature down. It closes the hair shaft as you’re rinsing to keep the outer layers flat and smooth.

"Next, choose silicone and sulphate-free products. They will dehydrate the hair over time, making frizz worse. My current favourite silicone-free products are Champo's 'Pitta Volumising Shampoo & Conditioner', £38/ $58 for both.

"Once you've finished the conditioner step, gently twist your hair to wring out excess water, before blotting it dry with a towel - rubbing it dry just messes with the texture. I always use a microfiber hair towel. as they are specially designed to absorb moisture fast.

"Blow dry pointing the nozzle downwards to keep the hair shaft flat and finish off with a blast of cool air for the same reason. For taming frizz that crops up in-between shampoos I am obsessed with K18's 'Molecular Repair Hair Oil', £27/ $35. I use a small amount on mid-lengths to ends to control flyaways without weighing it down."

Sidra Imtiaz: £500

"Frizzy hair in the heat is one of those things I've learned to accept and love. Oftentimes, I'll look back at holiday pictures where my flyaways are prominent, my hair is half wavy half straight and not in a tousled undone beachy vibe way, in a 'get that girl a hairbrush' way, but find that I love the way none of it matters when you're on the beach or in the ocean.

"However, it's less easy to romanticise the humidity of the Victoria Line on a busy commute to work where your hair was perfectly neat before you left the house. I hate the feeling of too much product in my hair, so find that the Flyaway smoother on the Dyson 'Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer', £480/ $599.99, works to help smooth and perfect those stray hairs. It funnels heat to push hairs down using just air and helps to flatten flyaways without taking away volume.

"Alternatively, if I have a long day ahead and know my hair is going to need to last, I'll opt for a slick back which leaves less room for frizz. I use silk scrunchies to ensure even if I'm pulling my hair back I am still being gentle with it, and go for a bun or braid.

"I need to invest in some kind of wax stick which I know is the secret for keeping those styles neat all day but am yet to find one that doesn't feel too sticky – I've heard great things about the Briogeo 'Sleek Stick', £20/ $30, so I'll be trialling that this summer!"