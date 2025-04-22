6 underrated beauty brands editors have been keeping secret

In the beauty world, there are certain big-name beauty brands you hear about time and time again, but it's often the lesser-known names that really impress industry insiders and beauty editors.

Here, HELLO!'s Beauty Collective shares the six underrated beauty heroes we want you to know about – because sharing is caring.

Cassie Steer: The cult Kiwi brand

"As a (very well-seasoned!) beauty editor, I pride myself on discovering new brands before the rest of the world catches on but Emma Lewisham is one of the few that caught me off guard as it seemingly went from unknown to sell-out overnight. The (now cult) purple and pink packaging was a little more feminine than the more utilitarian cosmeceutical brands I usually defer to, but it was only through its virality that I learnt to appreciate that this New Zealand-born natural brand has some serious science credentials behind it as well as being climate positive.

"Take the Supernatural Vitale Elixir - nothing evokes a beauty editor eye roll quite like a ‘Botox in a bottle’ claim but after seeing various celebrities singing its praises and as a peptide aficionado I decided to give it a go and I'm so glad I did.

"The lightweight, creamy formula is easy to apply and has a pleasant whiff of something almost sandalwood-y providing just the right amount of hydration that I didn't feel the need to top up with a moisturiser. I can genuinely say that come morning my skin did look smoother as if I'd applied a super-fine layer of translucent powder over it and it was my gateway product into what has proved to be a brilliant skincare line-up."

Donna Francis: The nourishing oil brand

Donna's favourite underrated brand creates facial oils

"My love for face oils began when I discovered Kyushi (which means 'pause' in Japanese) about seven years ago. The founder, Alice was working as a makeup artist in Hollywood when she created a small batch of blends to help soothe her skin and manage her perioral dermatitis.

"Working in such a fast-paced environment had impacted her stress levels, and she found that adding this mindful skincare step to her routine helped her feel calm. So she began blending more batches for her clients and eventually started selling them on her website, and the Kyushi brand was born.

Donna loves facial oil for calming her skin

"I absolutely love all of the Kyushi oils and recommend them to my friends. If I had to pick a favourite, it would be Jasmine, Lavender and Cedarwood Recovery Night Oil, which is a gorgeous relaxing night-time blend. Alice recommends pouring it into your palms, and cupping your hands over your nose to slowly inhale the beautiful scent, before gently massaging it into your skin as part of the last step of your nighttime routine.

"It's a lovely relaxing step - the oils are exquisite and help to nourish all skin types. Meeting the founder gave me an insight into how much love and care goes into the oils and that makes me love it even more."

Melanie Macleod: The high street hero

Melanie rates one particular high street beauty brand

"I'm generally not interested when fashion brands branch out into beauty. I was unfazed when Topshop launched their makeup way back when, didn't bat an eyelid when the world went wild for Zara's beauty range and H&M's makeup doesn’t get a second glance. But & Other Stories is a different… story.

"Their Perle De Coco collection drew me in initially, with lightly shimmering body scrubs and lotions gloriously scented with a creamy, vanilla coconut fragrance. Not only is the scent delicious, the products are genuinely good, leaving skin soft and smooth and scented like a summer's day.

"Aside from the Perle De Coco range, & Other Stories' nail polishes come in all the trending colours and the brush is flat and wide, covering my nail in one sweep. Each time I add one of their linen dresses to my basket, you'll always find one of their beauty offerings nestled in there too."

© Instagram & Other Stories sell brilliant nail polishes

Sidra Imtiaz: The unexciting staple

Sidra loves Sarah Chapman facials and E45 skincare

"There's underrated and then there's underrated within the industry and they are two different things. The former includes products and brands that don't get the limelight they deserve in general, and the latter is industry-kept secrets that I think fall into the IYKYK category.

"E45 is one of those brands that I never thought I'd be excited about – it was something I used out of necessity but never really thought twice about. But with skin sensitivity on the rise, and the overuse of active ingredients on skin that doesn't need them causing reactions, I've started to appreciate brands that can be trusted and stick to what they know.

"With their impressive dry skin-treating ingredients, E45 has been healing damaged skin barriers long before it became an industry trend. It's a brand that I recommend wholeheartedly and that I was taking for granted, but I truly notice its absence in my arsenal of products.

"The next is one of the brands that is highly commended by everyone I know who works in beauty – they can't be called underrated when beauty journalists and industry experts flock there.

"However, with how excellent they are, I still think they deserve far more buzz. I've said it before, and I'll say it again – Sarah Chapman Skinesis Clinic facials are hands down one of the greatest facials out there.

"I've been lucky enough to try a fair few facials, and with my breakout-prone, acne-scarred skin, I have high standards. It's not enough to promise a glow, because in my opinion, that's something only clear skin can achieve. Sarah Chapman estheticians treat – they examine, and tailor, and they don't make unrealistic claims.

"Whenever I have one of their facials, in the weeks that follow, my skin is in its best possible condition. Whilst I appreciate they are on the pricy side, I do believe that more people would invest in them if they knew just how incredible the benefits are. I think that if I had a course of their facials on a regular basis, all my skin woes would be over."

Glynis Barber: The little-known game changer

Glynis rates Victoria Health's skincare

"A couple of years ago, a skincare brand launched that I consider a game changer. It has everything you could want, all at a surprisingly affordable price, ranging from £15 to £22, with one item (a brilliant vitamin C eye cream) at £29/$40.

"You won’t find my favourite brand in stores as it's exclusively sold online at Victoria Health, meaning many people have never heard of it, but the beauty world is raving about it.

"The brand is Dose and it is truly top-notch. In my opinion, it's just as good as many that are double, or even triple the price. Dose's products are packed with the active ingredients that mature skin needs including retinol, alpha hydroxy acids, vitamin C, peptides, with a collection comprising serums that treat and smooth and luxurious facial oils.

"My favourites from the range include Prickly Pear Oil, one of the world's most powerful age-defying oils and also usually one of the most expensive. They sell it for a snip at £22/$30.

"Dose also does a great retinol, Granactive Retinoid 5% Serum, £22/$30 that is easy to tolerate, even for sensitive skin like mine.

"Their Ergothioneine Serum, £26/$36, is full of powerful antioxidants with over 40 benefits, including collagen support and anti-inflammatory properties. Each and every product in the range is a winner."

Vanese Maddix: The brow and lash enhancer

Vanese Maddix shares her favourite beauty brands

"One thing about me? I'm in no way, shape or form a gatekeeper. I often get complimented on my makeup (not bragging, I promise), and the first thing out of my mouth after saying thank you is always the name of the product and exactly where to buy it.

"There's nothing better than discovering an underrated beauty brand with products that rival viral ones. One brand that does that for me is Glow For It, which single-handedly sparked my obsession with lash and brow serums. I'd tried a few in the past, but despite my commitment, I never saw real results until I gave this brand’s Lash Growth Serum and Brow Growth Serum, £53.99 for both, a go.

"Within two weeks, I started noticing a difference: longer lashes and fuller-looking brows, which is a big deal for someone like me with naturally sparse brows. Both products are vegan, prostaglandin-free and packed with nourishing ingredients.

"When it comes to colour cosmetics, 19/99 Beauty is a brand I can't rate highly enough. I first fell in love with the brand's Precision Colour Pencil, £19, which comes in a range of vibrant shades that glide beautifully onto the skin, whether you're using them on the eyes, lips, or cheeks.

© Instagram Vanese loves 19/99's eye pencils

"My favourite? One of the blue shades which pairs perfectly with a bold blue mascara. The brand's Water Colour Tint, £19, is also a staple in my makeup bag as it delivers a subtle flush to the lips and cheeks and is my go-to when I'm in a rush but still want a pop of colour."