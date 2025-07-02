Meet the at-home hair removal device that smooths the full body in under 25 minutes

Whether you love it and leave it or hate it and shave it, hair removal for women can be a divisive topic. Some of us may have spent hundreds on razors throughout the years, while others have dropped serious cash on a course of laser treatment.

One thing rings true across the board: it can feel endless and often laborious if you’ve not found the right method for you. That being said, us ladies spend approximately £8,000 in a lifetime removing unwanted hair, according to a study by Remington.

The good news is that giving yourself hair-free limbs doesn’t have to be this expensive or be the most painful ritual in the world – figuratively and literally. The even better news? Some beauty fans say they've unearthed the tool-of-all-tools, and it's significantly cheaper than the average spend of £8,000.

Enter: the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset.

What are the benefits? 98% hair reduction in as little as four weeks, including rough and stubborn strands

A full body session with the at-home device takes just 24 minutes

It's SGS-certified safe and painless, with ice-cooling technology embedded

This device is designed to deliver on the promise of painless (but still effective) hair removal. It utilises advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, which targets hair follicles at their root, disrupting the growth cycle and leading to a significant reduction in hair over time.

The at-home beauty tool has been quickly gaining widespread acclaim online, with users hailing it as ‘amazing’, a ‘game-changer’ and ‘definitely worth the investment’ for your beauty routine.

One user experienced this much hair reduction in just four weeks

IPL is a cosmetic treatment that uses light to remove unwanted hair, while also targeting skin issues like texture, tone and elasticity. It works by emitting a broad spectrum of light that targets and breaks down pigmented cells or blood vessels within the skin.

The experts at Keskine say its IPL device is engineered to be the ultimate solution in permanent hair removal. It works on the delicate skin of the armpits to the expansive surface of the legs, as well as sensitive regions like face and bikini line.

Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset, at a glance Uses advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, which emits a broad spectrum of light that targets and destroy hair follicles

A full body session, including armpits, legs, arms, torso, face and bikini line, takes just 24 minutes at home

Comes with SGS-certification as safe and painless, as well as integrated ice-cooling technology

It is currently reduced by £100, and HELLO! readers can enjoy a further 20% off with the code SUMMER20



Within just one to four weeks of consistent use, you can expect to see noticeable hair reduction. That being said, the most significant and transformative outcomes will require you to use the device three times a week for six to twelve weeks.

It is currently reduced by £100

What stands out about the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset

In the world of hair removal devices, we love that this one takes just 24 minutes to smooth over my entire body – that’s less than the amount of time it takes to do the laundry. Rather than trekking to your local waxing salon or laser clinic, and getting prickly hairs return after two weeks, you can enjoy constant smoothness with it.

Further enhancing its appeal, the device has SGS-certification as safe and painless. And a key innovation contributing to this comfort is the integrated ice-cooling technology, which actively soothes the skin during use, effectively minimising any potential discomfort or irritation.

What the reviews say

The reviews of the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset speak for themselves – with ‘amazing’, ‘game-changer’ and ‘best hair removal method’ all being standout praises.

“This is the best hair removal method I’ve tried,” one user said. “It’s so much easier and less painful than waxing or shaving. I’ve noticed a big difference after just a few uses.”

“The device is easy to use and gives professional-level results from the comfort of home,” another shared. “My hair growth has reduced significantly, and the process is pain-free. I’m very satisfied with it.”

