 How laser hair removal transformed my confidence 

Whether you prefer to embrace your natural body hair or enjoy having smooth, hair-free skin, the choice is entirely yours. Personally, I feel my best when it's the latter.

Coming from a Middle Eastern background, thick, dark hair has been a challenge for me since my early teenage years. It certainly has its perks – fluffy eyebrows, long lashes, and a full head of hair. However, there are downsides – countless hours spent shaving with razors in the shower, not to mention the inevitable nicks, strawberry legs, and stubble that reappears within less than 24 hours.

© Laser Clinics UK Laser Clinics UK uses Candela lasers

Over time, it became a tedious chore. I’ve tried it all – from the sticky mess of waxing to the dreaded pain of epilating – but with my combination of dark hair and fair skin, nothing seemed to budge those stubborn follicles. It wasn’t until I took the leap and tried something new that everything changed for the better. Enter: laser hair removal.

Laser Clinics is the leading provider of laser hair removal in the UK, so I immediately felt confident I was in good hands. Upon arriving at the Brent Cross branch for my treatment, I was welcomed with warm smiles and a sense that this was the beginning of my journey in freeing myself from the shackles of razor burns and ingrown hairs.

© Laser Clinics UK Laser hair removal has transformed my confidence

I received a thorough consultation from Farhat, a beauty therapist at the clinic, who ensured I felt completely comfortable before the treatment. The reason I chose Laser Clinics was their commitment to using high-quality equipment. They use market-leading Candela lasers for safe, permanent hair removal. While it might sound like a complex device, this laser is specifically designed for sensitive skin and utilises medical-grade technology. The Candela laser targets hair follicles at the root, ensuring a significant reduction in ingrown hairs.

How laser hair removal works

Initially, laser hair removal seemed intimidating to me – it sounded like a complicated and technical process. But let’s break it down. Candela lasers work by emitting a concentrated beam of light that’s absorbed by the pigment in the hair follicle. This light is then converted into heat, which damages the follicle and prevents future hair growth. While it might sound a bit daunting, with high-quality lasers, this process can target the root without irritating the surrounding skin. With each session, your hair grows back finer, leading to a significant reduction over time.

© Laser Clinics UK Candela lasers emit a concentrated beam of light that’s absorbed by the pigment in the hair follicle

My experience

As I settled onto the therapy bed, I braced myself for the pain. I'd heard countless rumors that laser hair removal burns and is excruciatingly painful. Given my stubborn hair roots, I was ready for squinting eyes and deep breaths. However, to my surprise, I didn’t feel a thing.

This was undoubtedly thanks to the Candela lasers' Dynamic Cooling Device, which releases bursts of cooling cryogen onto the skin just seconds before the laser pulse. This soothing effect minimises any discomfort, leaving me with little more than a slight chill.

© Laser Clinics UK I was so impressed with the results I decided to book in to treat my legs

Sophie Al-Sharhan, the clinic's owner and director, kindly stopped by after my treatment to make sure I was satisfied with the service. She explained that after completing a full course of treatment, I can expect an 80 to 85% reduction in hair. The recommended number of sessions typically ranges from 10 to 14, with each session scheduled every four weeks, depending on the area being treated.

My outlook

© Laser Clinics UK I visited the Brent Cross branch

I was initially skeptical when I was told I’d notice a difference in my hair growth after just one session. However, I was truly amazed by the results after my first visit. I had started with laser hair removal on my arms, and when the hair began to grow back, I could already see it was finer and more sparse. This encouraged me to book a course of treatments for my legs as well. With summer quickly approaching, I want to feel my most confident – no more worrying about whether I've shaved my legs or feeling the prickles in the heat.

Again, hair removal is a completely personal choice. For me, I want my skin to feel as smooth as a newborn baby’s. While it may come with a higher price tag than a monthly wax appointment, the process is working toward something long-term. Eventually, you won’t even need to think about picking up a razor during your next beauty care shop run.