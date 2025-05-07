I'm a beauty fanatic & I swear these are the 7 best deals in Amazon's big Summer Beauty Event

If you're looking to stock up on your favorite beauty products, or maybe you're shopping for a Mother's Day gift on short notice, you'll want to check out Amazon's big summer beauty event that's happening now.

You'll want to hurry though - the clock is ticking and the big event is going to end on May 11!

Not only will you get huge discounts on skincare and more, there are also some pretty incredible reduced-price finds including brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Sol de Janeiro, L'Oreal and Garnier.

Take note, there's a daily limited-time deal, too. Today only, Wednesday May 7, spend $60, get $12 off on Moroccanoil hair products.

I've found everything you'll need for your pre-summer glow up, with skincare and makeup ranging from viral favorites to my personal must-haves.

How I chose the best Amazon Beauty Event finds

Trending: I gave extra weight to the brands and products that are trusted, especially if they're ones that are being talked about on the HELLO! Shopping team, are a celebrity find or are hot on social media.

So trust me - I’ve gone through all of the Amazon offers to pick the best ones! So keep scrolling for live price updates on my top beauty buys in the Amazon Spring Beauty Event.

Shop the best buys in the Amazon Beauty Event:

1/ 6 Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz Deluxe © Amazon Verified shoppers say: "Great brow pencil… Super easy, natural looking fine line, excellent color match to my hair color and can go bold or minimal depending on how you use it." Editor's note: "It’s the mini version of my holy grail Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz - the ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil loved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez. If you’ve always been a fan, love handy travel-sized beauty or have always wanted to try the iconic brow pencil, now’s your chance to grab one for less. It’s great for precision, detail and definition."

2/ 6 grace & stella Under Eye Patches for Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles © Amazon Verified shoppers say: “Let me tell you, they are a game-changer! As someone who struggles with puffy eyes and dark circles, I'm always on the lookout for products that can provide instant relief and long-term benefits. These under eye masks exceeded my expectations in every way."

Editor's note: "I love grace & stella’s under eye patches, and so do stars like Jessica Alba (not to mention there’s more than one fan on the HELLO! Shopping squad.) The fun purple retinol Restoring Eye Masks for fatigued under eyes are on sale right now, and if you need to look more wide awake than you feel, I’d recommend snapping them up."

3/ 6 BioSilk Silk Therapy Original Reconstructing Treatment (12oz) © Amazon "It makes my hair feel smooth and a bit of shine too! Anything left on my hands I use it on my skin...I even purchased for my friend who had pretty dry brittle ends and she loved it as well! My 3rd purchase..a little goes a long way." Editor's note: ​"Biosilk is a favorite of celebrity hairstylists and the sale is your chance to get it for less. It’s popular with shoppers, too - the BioSilk Silk Therapy Original treatment has an impressive 4.8-star average with Amazon shoppers, and more than 7,000 sold in the past month. The lightweight leave-in treatment for all hair types is formulated to leave your hair smooth and shiny - just apply it to wet or dry hair from scalp to ends. And its so light and gentle you can use it for your body, too."

4/ 6 Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with SPF 30 © Amazon Verified shoppers say: “When I used this and my skin felt soft to the touch throughout the entire day I was so happy! A little goes a loooong way so it’s a good price. It’s lightweight but still suuuuuper hydrating, idk if it’s the SPF in it or what. It doesn’t have a scent so it’s good for sensitive skin, which I have. I love it. I'm so glad I got it.”

"If you love Kiehl’s you’re going to REALLY love the Amazon beauty event. There are so many great deals on the brand’s scientifically-advanced product, formulated with natural ingredients. (And I hear Princess Kate is a fan - bonus!). It was hard to narrow it down to just one Kiehl’s deal but the Ultra Facial Cream is a cult favorite - and the SPF version is a must-have for any summer beauty arsenal."

5/ 6 SOL DE JANEIRO Skin, Hair & Fragrance Bundle © Amazon Editor's note: “I received a Sol De Janeiro gift set last year and it made my summer - the products are so rich and lush, you feel like you've gone straight to a beach in Brazil. In this bundle - which saves you 30% from the individual full prices - the viral Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and body mist are joined by the brand’s Milky Leave-In Conditioner. I haven’t tried the leave-in (yet) but I’m guessing it smells just as summery and delicious as the other two, so I’m definitely sold."



6/ 6 Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies © Amazon "Being in [your] 60s can mean hair thinning and loss. Poor fingernails and skin softness, and nail breakage. This hair, skin, nail vitamin formula helps slow problems!"

Editor's note: "I love a great gummy vitamin, it makes it much easier to put them in routine - like having a treat - so much better than swallowing bulky pills. And these ones, with Vitamins C & E, plus 2,500 mcg of biotin per serving to help support healthier-looking hair, skin and nails, are getting rave reviews. And now, on sale, you can't beat the price."

Why you should trust me

Not only have I personally been shopping Amazon for decades (I even remember when Amazon only sold books!) but I've also been an editor on the HELLO! Shopping team for the past five years. As part of my job, I'm lucky enough to get to shop for a living, whether for fashion, beauty or home - and Amazon is one of our most popular retailers, meaning I keep an eye on the deals daily. You can expect me to track down not just the trends but also the biggest discounts on the best products available.