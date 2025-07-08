Pamela Anderson, 58, makes 'brave' revelation about appearance

In 2023, Pamela Anderson sent shock waves through the beauty sphere by trading her iconic soft glam look for a fresh, makeup-free appearance.

The 58-year-old opened up about her approach to self confidence during a new interview on the How To Fail podcast. Pamela reflected on how she redefined beauty for herself. "It wasn’t about 'look at me, I’m pretty,'" she shared about her choice to go makeup-free.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Pamela opened up about her beauty philosophy

"It was 'I'm brave.'"

She continued: "Everybody was so horrified when I decided I didn't need a glam team for certain events." "When I was in Paris, I thought, 'Who's looking at me?' Is anyone going to fall over backwards if I'm not wearing makeup? And that's where it started, at Paris Fashion Week.

"And it just sent everybody scrambling around me thinking, 'No, this is not what people do.' And I said, 'Well, that even gives me more reason to do it,'" she explained.

© WireImage The actress has been makeup free since 2023

Pamela shared how she felt as though makeup "really didn't do any favours." "Not that it was world peace or anything, but it was just me challenging myself, thinking, why am I sitting in a makeup chair for three hours when I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room?" she added.

"If I put makeup on, I like a lot of glam, a big glamorous look like in a photo shoot or something very fun. How I personally like myself is just completely barefaced."

The actress explained how her beauty philosophy naturally adapted with her age and career progression. "Me not wearing makeup and me being at this age, coming into this part of my career, I felt like it was important for me, in my personal life, to be more natural," she said.

The Baywatch alum has been rebelling against Hollywood's beauty standards since 2023 when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with a bare face. "I get people coming up to me on the street, at the grocery store, on the plane, and really loving this choice that I've made," she continued.

"I feel like it is resonating and it's something I want to explore deeper, even for myself, because I'm a rebel. I'm always challenging things. I'm always doing the opposite of what people tell me to do.

"I feel like this is a little bit of a rebel move, to be who you want to be. Like what is beauty? Beauty is subjective, and we don't have to look like the covers of magazines."

© GC Images The actress has partnered with Dove

Pamela shared that her current approach to beauty has come from learning to accept herself. "We're not trying to chase youth," she said. "That's just been fed to us, to look as young as we possibly can, as long as we can."

"I have my own insecurities and things I catch myself [doing], but I think that's the challenge," she added. "To embrace those parts of yourself, even the ones you don't necessarily like a lot."

Pamela's makeup-free looks

© Getty Images Chanel show

© Getty Images Women in Film and Television Muse Awards

© Getty Images Screen Actors Guild Awards

© GC Images New York outing