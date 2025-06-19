Pamela Anderson's renovated seven-acre coastal home in Vancouver looks like it belongs in a picture book

Pamela Anderson has completely transformed not only her life - but her home - over the past few years, and couldn't be happier!

The Baywatch star relocated from Malibu to her inherited childhood home on Vancouver Island, affectionately known as Arcady, which she has been renovating since 2020.

And recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of new whimsical photos of her stunning seven-acre garden.

© Instagram Pamela Anderson shared a series of new photos from her expansive grounds at her Vancouver home

These included a photo of Pamela dressed in an all-white outfit while taking a moment to admire the plants, and another of her mid-gardening. Another photo focused on the stunning lake at the end of her grounds, as well as a close-up of a rose bush.

Alongside the images, Pamela wrote: "I think of life as a garden… You get to replant, start again, and make it yours."

© Instagram Another photo from the Baywatch star's incredible backyard

The actress enlisted the help of Vancouver-based interior designer, Francesca Albertazzi, when it came to doing up her former childhood home, located in Ladysmith, B.C. It had been virtually untouched for 25 years, but now thanks to Pamela and Francesca - as well as the rest of the team, who featured on the HGTV series, Pamela's Garden of Eden.

Discussing her home in a recent interview with Architectural Digest - which is where her parents first lived after they got married, and where her two sons Dylan and Brandon learnt to walk - she said it was "where everything came back together for me."

Pamela is growing a lot of flowers and produce at her new home

Pamela, 55, is incredibly content and is finding the joys in gardening and harvesting her own food too. When asked what she was growing, she replied: "Beets, radishes, lettuces. It's fun.

"My mom is sending me pictures because I'm out on the road. And I’m going, 'Oh gosh, I wish I was there!' It's been so nice to bring my parents onto the property. I renovated and moved them into one of the cabins—[the same one] where they were married, where they started out. It was kind of my evil plan all along when I bought this property from my grandmother.

© Instagram Pamela inside her stunning home

"I knew that one day I would bring my parents back and be as close to them as I could in their elder years when they needed me—without being too close."

The star further opened up about her decision to move to her home and away from Malibu in an interview with People.

© Getty Images Pamela on the red carpet

In August 2024, she told the publication: "A few years back, I kind of gave up at some point and needed a change. I thought, 'Well, I guess that's just what people think of me. I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada."

She added :"I don't know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was. I felt very sad and lonely. I didn't feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much."