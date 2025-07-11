This Kate Moss-approved designer just launched an 'addictive' new perfume

One of the most renowned fashion designers of the 21st century has just unveiled his brand new fragrance.

Narciso Rodriguez, whose creations have graced everyone from royalty to A Listers throughout the years, has introduced an intense, musky fragrance to his coveted perfume line-up.

Recognised for his unique aesthetic of timeless elegance and purity, Rodriguez’s clientele has included Kate Moss and Queen Letizia of Spain.

He dressed supermodel Moss for the Cannes Film Festival in 1997, and she walked in his Milan Fashion Week show that same year. In more recent times, Queen Letizia adorned a red dress from his 2022 collaboration with Zara for UNICEF’s Education Summit.

It’s not just Rodriguez’s fabric creations that have attracted high-profile clientele. His perfumes are loved by actresses like Rachel Weisz and Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama.

And now, the coveted designer has launched For Her Intense, a chypre ambery eau de parfum that captures a powerful new mood with a heart of musc infused with white flowers and rich vanilla.

The fragrance has top notes of peach and calabrian bergamot to create an intense opening, which are highlighted by blooms of white flowers and blended with an accord of red spider lily to embed a hypnotic heart within the scent.

These top and middle notes are amplified by base notes which leave a trail of vetiver and moss with warm amber notes and vanilla. As the perfume interacts with the skin throughout the day, it exudes a sublime intensity.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Intense, at a glance Third addition to Rodriguez's For Her perfume line, which launched in 2003

Chypre ambery eau de parfum with a heart of musc infused with white flowers and rich vanilla

Top notes of peach and calabrian bergamot, blended with accord of red spider lily

Sultry base notes of vetiver and moss with warm amber and vanilla



Rodriguez describes his latest creation as ‘warm, seductive and intense’

The intense fragrance is the third addition to Rodriguez’s For Her perfume line, which achieved cult status almost as soon as it launched over 20 years ago, including receiving the FiFi Award for Best New Fragrance in 2003.

The original For Her eau de toilette, launched in the early 2000s, introduced a new style of chypre musk. Its heart features musc enhanced by a blend of orange blossom and delicate osmanthus, layered on soft amber, patchouli and warm woody notes.

Next came For Her eau de parfum with the same heart of musc, but this time made even more sensual by a weave of pink floral notes with hints of rose and peach pulp, underscored also by soft amber and patchouli.

Narciso Rodriguez's For Her perfume range is now three scents strong

Now, we have For Her eau de parfum Intense, which Rodriguez describes as ‘warm, seductive and intense’.

“For me, ‘intense’ means to be the ultimate in every way possible,” he says. “I imagine a strong, self-possessed and sensual woman wearing For Her eau de parfum Intense. I would like it to evoke a sense of unique sensuality and grace in those who wear it.”

For me, ‘intense’ means to be the ultimate in every way possible. I imagine a strong, self-possessed and sensual woman wearing For Her eau de parfum Intense. I would like it to evoke a sense of unique sensuality and grace in those who wear it - Narciso Rodriguez

The new fragrance was created by Rodriguez in collaboration with Sonia Constant, a master perfumer who was trained at the prestigious perfume school ISIPCA in Paris.

“Perfumer Sonia Constant took all of the beauty and grace that is for her and amplified it to create an intensely sensual scent,” he adds.

The perfect wedding scent

Rodriguez and Constant designed the elixir with brides in mind. As fragrance plays an evocative role in our memories, our wedding perfume is a smell we remember for the rest of our lives.

The vanilla base with warm amber notes ensure that For Her Intense will last from morning to night on your big day, while the heart of musc will be a redolence you unmistakably tie to the special memories for years to come.

What the reviews say

For Her Intense has been an instant hit with beauty buffs, owing to its long-lasting formula and unique layering of different scents.

One buyer on the John Lewis website reviewed it as ‘beautiful and addictive’, while another praised the smell for ‘lasting all day’ and a third quipped that the sensorial finish was ‘amazing’.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.