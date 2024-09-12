The TikTok perfume everyone is raving about is selling fast

It only takes one search of #perfume on TikTok to find over 4.4 million posts about the favourite fragrances of the social media platform’s users. And one cult beauty brand that comes up again and again is Narciso Rodriguez.

Famed for the All Of Me Eau de Parfum, the brand has been making waves on social media as of late, having recently launched All Of Me Eau de Parfum Intense, a more intense version of the original, and characterised by its deep, rich composition.

Described as a ‘unique and multifaceted floral scent’, the fragrance is the perfect blend of the original Eau de Parfum’s musky floral notes, with newly added floriental facets of tuberose for a punchy finish.

This vegan-certified perfume has the duo of geranium and French rose centifolia as it’s heart, with tip notes of black iris and jasmine, and base notes of Australian sandalwood and musk, to name but a few.

All Of Me Eau de Parfum Intense fragrance notes:

Top notes: Black iris, Jasmine Sambac

Heart notes: Rose, Geranium, Tuberose

Base notes: Heart of musc, vanilla pod, sandalwood

An elegant and alluring fragrance, its intensity makes it suitable for evening wear or special occasions, leaving a memorable and sophisticated impression on those around you.

For best application resulting in a long-lasting effect, spray a cloud of All Of Me Eau de Parfum Intense all over your body post-shower, focusing on key areas such as your inner wrists, the inside of your elbows, your decolletage area, and behind your ears.