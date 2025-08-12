Ning Cheah, skincare expert, warns against 'damaging' summer 2025 wellness trend

Wellness trends are always a mixed bag: some sprout from well-intentioned advice blown out of proportion, and others are simply misleading.

Skin icing has been one of the most popular viral trends of 2025 so far, with even the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss and Demi Moore taking it on in their own way.

However, according to the experts, the trend can be dangerous, especially if not approached properly.

© Courtesy of Ning Cheah is the founder of The Beauty Crop

Ning Cheah, founder of The Beauty Crop and skincare expert, warns that "skin icing can seriously damage your skin, especially during the heat."

She continues: "Applying ice directly to the skin, especially for long periods, can constrict the blood vessels too aggressively and potentially lead to broken capillaries, and even more so on sensitive areas like the cheek and under eye."

The skincare expert also explains that, over a longer period of time, it can "cause redness, irritation or even spider veins".

Though it may provide some sense of 'cooling' relief in the moment, Ning adds that "your skin barrier is already under stress in a heatwave", elaborating: "Shock exposure to extreme cold only makes things worse, not better."

Suggesting alternative methods for the same effect, with a less damaging impact, she proposes "a refrigerated gel mask" or "skincare that contains soothing ingredients like aloe, panthenol, or green tea extract".

© Getty Images Skin icing can be 'seriously damaging'

"These calm inflammation without the harsh impact of direct ice," the skincare expert adds. "There's this idea that tightness and redness equals results, but it actually signals damage.

"As a beauty brand founder and someone with sensitive skin myself, I'm always looking for long-term solutions that support the skin barrier, not shock it. I'd advise skipping the skin icing trend completely."

I've also got sensitive combination skin, so I will certainly be staying away from skin icing!

Ning also warns against other current beauty trends

The skincare expert states that other beauty trends that have been particularly viral at the moment can also be misleading.

© Getty Images Ning suggests using a moisturiser with cooling ingredients instead

"DIY microneedling is a trend I advise against," she says, specifying the "low-quality derma rollers" found on the internet, which can be harmful when used incorrectly.

"With microneedling, this is not the time to be stingy. Get microneedling done by a licensed professional or make sure you use an approved home device under supervision."

© Getty Images She also asserts that you should go to an expert, or use advised equipment, for microneedling

She also asserts that slugging, which involves using petroleum jelly over your face overnight to retain moisture, can worsen whiteheads, blackheads and inflammatory acne for those with oily or acne-prone skin, and suggests thick moisturisers with ingredients such as ceramides, squalane and panthenol as an alternative.

As someone with oily skin, I stayed away from slugging from the start, opting for a rich moisturiser in the evenings, or a sunscreen with soothing ingredients in the morning.

The final trend that Ning warns about is 'soap brows', which can irritate your skin and cause your brows to flake, as the pH level in most soaps is far too high for your skin.

"It's easy to get caught up in trends," she concludes, but your skin will thank you for choosing ingredients and techniques that are gentle and scientifically backed.