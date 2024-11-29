Anti-ageing neck treatments the experts recommend - and how they work

The neck and décolletage are often amongst the first areas to show the signs of ageing. This is because the skin on this area is thin and susceptible to UV damage, and because it’s a neglected zone when it comes to skincare application and applying SPF.

As the natural ageing process occurs, our skin loses collagen and elastic, as well as fat loss, and this can create a crepe-like appearance or even visible lines on the neck and décolletage area. Luckily, there are several non-surgical treatments available on the market to help combat these signs of ageing, as well as prevent further wrinkles and sagging from occurring. We spoke to six experts in the field to find out which treatments are worth the price tag…

1. Radiofrequency Microneedling with Exosomes

© Image credit: London Regenerative Institute Radiofrequency microneedling on the neck area

Radiofrequency microneedling with exosomes is a fairly new non-surgical treatment that helps to improve the complexion, health and quality of the skin, with incredible results seen in the décolletage area. The treatment involves pricking the skin with tiny needles that create micro-injuries and trigger the body's natural healing process to begin creating more collagen. Depending on the needle depth, the skin may be numbed before treatment with a numbing cream.

Radiofrequency microneedling already exists as a popular aesthetic treatment in many clinics across the world, leveraging great results for people of all ages. But what makes the new version of this treatment particularly unique is the addition of exosomes. Exosome are described as small vesicles that contain powerful growth factors and proteins and provide incredible skincare results.

The exosomes are applied to the skin after micro-injuries have been created, to help enhance cellular regeneration and tissue repair. The results, which continue to improve in the weeks and months post-treatment, include improved elasticity, texture, fine lines, wrinkles and a reduction in pigmentation.

What the experts say: Dr Bengi Sari, who offers this treatment at the London Regenerative Clinic at The Corinthia, explained that “the use of Morphiya exosomes not only accelerates the healing process but also enhances the skin's regeneration capacity, promoting the production of collagen. Exosomes help minimise hyperpigmentation and inflammation, resulting in shorter downtime and faster recovery, while delivering long-lasting, revitalised skin.”

Book Radiofrequency Microneedling with Exosomes at the London Regenerative Institute from £1350.

2. Endolift

© Credit: Bayati Clinic A real patient before and after Endolift, courtesy of Bayati Clinic

Suitable for all skin types, Endolift is a revolutionary treatment whereby an ultra-thin laser-emitting wire is passed under the skin through small entry points under the chin and at either side of the jaw. This fibre optic wire emits a wavelength of LASEmaR® 1500 to heat up the tissue and selectively target water molecules, stimulating collagen production to help firm and tighten the skin, as well as melt stubborn pockets of fat in chosen areas like the jowls and under the chin.

The procedure, which requires a consultation and includes a local anaesthetic to numb the area of treatment, takes about an hour to complete and you can return to your daily activity almost immediately after. As anaesthetic is administered, the treatment is practically painless and the only sensation you will feel is some tugging under the skin.

After the treatment, you will be required to wear a compression strap for the first few days, and then nightly for the following week. Some visible swelling and occasionally swelling is evident five to six days after treatment but quickly dissipates but it usually gone by the two-week mark. One treatment is typically required to see desirable effects but if you have stubborn or excess fat under the chin, you might benefit from a further treatment six months to a year later.

What the experts say: “Endolift is a safe and effective option for those seeking a longer-term facial skin tightening, lifting and contouring treatment that offers minimal downtime, less risk and significantly lower costs compared to surgery. The unique feature of Endolift laser is its ability to stimulate skin and fat tissue internally but with minimal trauma and no requirement of incisions or use of large instrumentation, owing to the use of the ultra-thin fibre optic wires that transmit the laser energy. This allows me to biologically manipulate the process of facial remodelling far more effectively than all other major topical energy devices currently on the market

“The combined function of skin tightening along with the ability to selectively melt areas of fat enables [me to] enhance jawline contours [and can also be] combined with skin resurfacing treatments like CO2 laser, to stimulate near full-thickness skin rejuvenation.

“The visible cosmetic results of Endolift develop over a period of six to 12 weeks, with further skin tightening and textural improvements continuing beyond (up to six to nine months). Having treated over 900 patients, my personal experience indicates that the skin rejuvenating results last approximately two to three years.”

Book Endolift Neck and Décolletage at Bayati Clinic from £1950.

3. Thermage FLX

Thermage FLX treatment taking place

Thermage FLX is a radiofrequency device that can penetrate deep layers of tissue and fat on the face and double chin area, plus create a tightening effect. It uses volumetric heating, up to a level of 45 degrees, to produce new collagen and remodel existing collagen, whilst tightening the appearance of sagging skin. When reaching that specific temperature, you can change the structure within the skin’s tissue and expect to see results improve for up to six months after treatment.

Each session takes 45 minutes and only one treatment is needed to see results. During the treatment, you’ll feel a heating sensation followed by a cooling sensation, and see an immediate contraction of the skin.

What the experts say: Sian Bassett, Senior Nurse Injector at Aesthetics Lab said, “Thermage FLX is a cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment that uses radiofrequency energy to tighten and contour the skin by stimulating collagen production. It’s ideal for smoothing fine lines and firming areas prone to sagging. A single session offers noticeable results, with annual maintenance recommended.”

Book Thermage FLX at Aesthetics Lab from £2400.

4. Emface Submentum

© Image credit: Emface The Emface Submentum treatment and machine

Targeted specifically for the double chin area, Emface Submentum is a new 20-minute treatment – with no downtime – that helps to reduce the appearance of sagging and fat. During the treatment, sticky pads are attached to the jaw and chin area, and these pads are hooked up to a high-tech machine that creates synchronised radiofrequency plus HIFES muscle stimulation that work on the skin and muscle.

When these two treatments are used in combination, you can expect results such as an improvement in the appearance of the double chin area as well as a more sculpted jawline. The radiofrequency helps to remodel the collagen and elastic for a reduction in sagginess, whilst the HIFES treats the digastric muscle for a lifted appearance.

It’s recommended to have four treatments, spaced one week apart for optimal results.

What the experts say: Dr Suha Kersh, BTL’s Aesthetic Doctor and Skin Health Expert says that this treatment “is such exciting technology for the lower chin area. As we age, we lose 10% of muscle power per decade, as well as loss of collagen resulting in skin laxity. When this innovative treatment is combined with Emface, we’re able to strengthen and stimulate the elevator muscles of the face, neck and jawline with HIFES muscle stimulation as well as regenerate collagen through radiofrequency.

“Emface Submentum works well with Bio-stimulants such as Ameela polynucleotides by encouraging skin and collagen regeneration as well as working on a muscular level to strengthen facial and neck elevator muscles, for an overall refreshed appearance of the lower face.”

Book Emface Submentum at 23MD, from £750.

5. LED photolight therapy

Using clinically proven wavelengths of near-infra red and red lights, LED photolight therapy treatments have a broad range of benefits, with no pain or downtime. The targeted wavelengths stimulate the fibroblast cells which are responsible for collagen and elastin production, resulting in rejuvenation.

At-home LED therapy masks on the market targeted specifically for the décolletage area, like the Omnilux Contour Neck & Decolette can be used from the comfort of your own home to generate salon-worthy results. Depending on the product, the length of treatment may vary, but with the popular Omnilux brand, it’s recommended to use the device four times a week for six weeks, with each session taking just 10 minutes. As well as promote healthier, younger-looking skin, they can help aid the appearance of pigmentation redness and fine lines.

What the experts say: Tessa Stevens, founder of Tessa Stevens Health & Beauty Clinic, explained that “LED works by energising specific wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin at certain depths. Near infre-red light has a wavelength of 830nm that reaches the fibroblast cell and stimulates collagen and elastic production; red light has a wavelength of 633nm and is healing, soothing and repairing; whilst blue light has a wavelength of 415nm and is excellent at destroying p-acnes in congestion-prone skin.

“A course of treatments is required, normally two per week. However, you will see an instant glow and radiance after just one session. LED also works well on the décolletage are in conjunction with other treatments such as microneedling, IPLs and enzyme peels.”

Buy the Omnilux Contour Neck & Decolette for £350.90.

6. Collum Lenis Line Refine Neck Treatment

This unique offering is a three-part treatment involving filler, polynucleotides and a chemical peel, that in combination helps to smooth and refine the neck area. The first phase involves strategically placing dermal filler injections into horizontal neck lines (which can appear due to things like age or genetics) to diminish the appearance of deep wrinkles and creases.

The second phase of the protocol is the use of polynucleotide injections to assist in addressing skin quality, texture and tone. These injectables stimulate fibroblasts and are designed to deliver radiance, improve hydration, and firmness and elasticity – all with minimal downtime.

The third and final phase of the treatment plan involves a chemical peel, designed to treat scarring, fine lines and pigmentation.

What the experts say: Dr Bibi, Founder & Medical Director of the Doctor Bibi Clinic which offers this treatment explained fillers such as “Teoxane’s RHA1 dermal filler [used in this treatment] is ideal for the delicate neck skin, [because it has] excellent filling capacity and brilliant longevity. One-to-two sessions are usually needed and even the deepest, most obvious of neck lines can be treated.

“Then a gentle multi-functional alpha hydroxy acid resurfacing peel works overtime to diminish lines and wrinkles and help with pigmentation and sun damage. With the combination of hyaluronic acid, regenerative polynucleotides and topical acids, I can achieve impactful, beautiful results when it comes to full rejuvenation of the neck. The results take approximately three months to fully show, but the results are impressive and certainly worth waiting for.”

Book Collum Lenis Line Refine Neck Treatment is available at The Doctor Bibi Clinic, 10 Harley Street for £1950.