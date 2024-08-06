Orange dresses are everywhere right now – 9 we're loving for the new season

Orange is a colour that people sometimes shy away from, but the bright shade is far more versatile than you may think. From burnt orange to zesty hues, an orange dress can be a staple in any wardrobe, and it's a colour that suits every season.

There's been a rise in burnt orange bridesmaid dresses in 2024, and I can totally see why. The fiery undertone complements most skin and hair colours, and it's always a favourite as the seasons change.

Orange day dresses are also a great choice for adding some colour to your summer wardrobe, and the high street is filled with floaty options to style with white trainers and sandals. The versatile shade will never go out of style either, so it's worth investing in an orange dress now that you can transition with ankle boots and a leather jacket as we head into autumn.

How I chose the best orange dresses

Trending: Burnt orange dresses and bright orange dresses are the most popular shades right now, and I've selected a range of on-trend options to suit every style and occasion.

Celebrities wearing orange dresses

© Mike Marsland Margot Robbie wore a burnt orange gown for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere

© Karwai Tang Emma Stone looked gorgeous in orange for the 2024 BAFTA Awards





M&S Baukjen Midi Tiered Dress © Marks & Spencer M&S's Baukjen orange midi is the ultimate day dress with its flowing tiered silhouette and relaxed fit. It has a square neckline, thick shoulder straps, and a romantic frill trim for an elegant finish. I'd recommend throwing on the wearable style with white trainers and a crossbody bag for a versatile look suitable for any occasion.

New Look Embroidered Puffed Sleeve Dress © New Look Shirred dresses are a top trend during the summer as the textured bodice is flattering on the figure while being super stretchy and comfortable. New Look's version has a fit-and-flare cut, with feminine puffed sleeves that feature delicate embroidery. A gorgeous holiday dress that could also be worn to work or for sunny days in the park, pair it with chunky sandals or espadrilles to complete the look.

& Other Stories Strappy Tiered Midi Dress © & Other Stories & Other Stories is the home of the prettiest day dresses, and this orange midi can be easily styled for day to night. Featuring a voluminous tiered skirt, the sleeveless number has a gorgeous shine finish that pairs perfectly with black and white heels. The thin shoulder straps can be adjusted, while the subtle pleats enhance the flattering silhouette.



H&M Strappy Dress © H&M £27.99 AT H&M $34.99 at H&M Create effortless looks all year round with H&M's strappy orange dress. The calf-length midi has a deep V-neck and spaghetti shoulder straps that thread through loops and tie at the back. The diagonal seams and flared skirt create a wearable shape, and I'd opt for strappy sandals during the summer, transitioning the look with ankle boots and a leather jacket as the seasons change.



Karen Millen Fluid Tailored Asymmetric Shoulder Dress © Karen Millen If you're searching for a formal orange dress for the occasion in your diary, Karen Millen's fitted midi is the one. Featuring a one-shoulder design, the figure-skimming dress is perfect for making a statement with its draped bodice, thigh-high split, and cold shoulder detailing. Opt for gold strappy heels, a matching clutch, and chunky jewellery to round off the elegant look.

Rewritten Amelia Satin Dress © Rewritten Rewritten's burnt orange dress is ticking all of the boxes. The slinky satin design, V-neckline, and perfectly placed seams create the most flattering silhouette, and I could see it being worn for so many occasions including holiday evenings, special occasions and even as a bridesmaid dress.



Reformation Amara Knit Dress © Reformation Reformation's dress selection never disappoints, and the Amara Knit Dress is an investment to buy now and keep forever. With its on-trend boat neckline, fitted bodice and column skirt, the orange maxi looks gorgeous with flat sandals and a belt for a glam daytime look, but it could totally be dressed up with heels for evening occasions.

ASOS Satin Cowl Neck Midaxi Dress © ASOS ASOS's burnt orange maxi dress is an occasion piece suitable for every season. Featuring an open-back design and a cowl neck, the glam style looks stunning paired with gold stiletto heels. The tie waist cinches the figure and ties at the back for a showstopping finish.

