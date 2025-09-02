Harper Beckham goes full Baby Spice with platinum blonde hair transformation

As the only daughter of Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham has style in her genes. But it seems the 14-year-old is taking after Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton with the shade of her hair in new photos. The Beckham teen was spotted with her mum, as well as dad David, brothers Cruz and Romeo, and her grandparents on a holiday to Pietre in Italy last week, and Harper's blonde locks looked more platinum than ever.



She was seen taking a cooking class with her dad where her hair looked visibly lighter and brighter with a lovely icy tone. It seemed to take tips from Posh Spice AKA Emma Bunton who wore her hair in a bright blonde style throughout the 90s. Here, Harper's hair was styled straight, and she wore an outfit that Posh Spice would approve of – a black strapless dress. Meanwhile, she also featured in a sweet photo with her mum as the duo twinned in white hoodies with 'Seven', Harper's middle name and dad David's shirt number when he played football for England, emblazoned across the front.

© Instagram The teen also snapped a sweet photo with her dad amid their family getaway

© Instagram Harper and Victoria looked so alike in the vacation snap

Harper's hair evolution

Though Harper's hair was a mousy brown hue as a young child, her teens have signalled a new hair era with the young fashionista's locks getting progressively more blonde. Last November, it appeared her hair had been highlighted (thanks to dye or the sun-bleached on the Beckham family holidays, we wouldn't like to say) as lighter streaks featured through the top layer of her hair as she headed out in Paris.

© PA Images via Getty Images Emma Bunton has always had light blonde hair

© GC Images Harper rocked blonde highlights at Paris Fashion week

HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, Melanie Macleod, tells us who from the current pop music scene may inspire Harper's look. "Thanks in part to Sabrina Carpenter, blonde is back in a big way - and after a summer spent on the family yacht (oh, to be a Beckham!) Harper is tapping into the trend with her sun-lightened locks," she says.

© @victoriabeckham Harper Beckham's hair has got progressively more blonde

"The youngest of David and Victoria's brood is blonder than ever, and I'm happy to report her golden hair looks natural rather than dyed, with her mane still appearing soft and in good condition. As autumn creeps in, I suspect Harper's hair will grow back in darker, creating a natural ombre effect, which she will wear just as well."

Harper's summer style

Meanwhile, Harper made a case for the ultimate tan-enhancing outfit last week, proving her budding filming credentials while filming a makeup tutorial using the latest products from her mother's line. She sported a white bandeau and pulled her hair back in what looked like a claw clip – so trendy!