Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's new blonde hair is the elite way to embrace 'transitional grey'
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's new blonde hair is the elite way to embrace 'transitional grey'

Princess Kate's new blonde hair is the elite way to embrace 'transitional grey'

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked incredible as she sported a lighter hair transformation - although some say this is due to covering up her grey hair

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, visits the Natural History Museum with blonde hair© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's always so exciting to see the Princess of Wales out and about, and on Thursday, the wife of Prince William delighted onlookers at the Natural History Museum in London. The famously dark brunette 43-year-old made us all do a double-take when we noticed her iconic mane was considerably lighter in colour - the mother-of-four rocked a true blonde highlighted makeover which really lifted her locks and made them look sun-kissed. All eyes are usually on her outfit, but her tumbling, almost Barbie-esque hair really did steal the show.

The sandier hues of her hair ignited a huge conversation on Instagram - fans were in awe. An account which is dedicated to the topic of royal hair is the fabulous 'Royal Hair Chatter', and it's run by a US-based stylist, Christen Francis, who comments on various hair changes the royals showcase.

When discussing Kate's 'hairover', she mentioned that she believes that Kate's new blonde finish is actually a way to disguise grey hair.

Kate Middleton smiling with bouncy blonde hair© Getty
Kate sported blonde bouncy locks

"This is certainly not a super light blonde look like Diana, Princess of Wales wore. I would guess this is more of a level 8 blonde. She has had subtle highlights in the past, and she has coloured her greys for several years now, but this is a definite departure from her younger, darker days." 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Princess of Wales play with school children at the Natural History Museum

She added, "I would guess she is going lighter to make the transition to grey hair easier in time. Blonde hair has a softer grow-out than a harsh line of permanent colour leaves."

Kate Middleton blonde hair from behind© Getty Images

Kate's hair looked so much lighter

This would make sense, after all, we can all be hit with greying hair as we age. Mid 30s tends to be the bracket that it starts. You don't always need an all-over colour; like Kate has tried this month, you can blend grey in with your existing shade, and warm it up with lighter tones, like blonde.

Kate Middleton smiling with blonde curls© Getty

It's easy to cover grey hair with blonde tones, like Kate

Siobhan Haug, Co-Founder of Haug London Haus, told HELLO!: "Celebrities like Gwyneth  Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker keep nuances of silver whites shining through, but add little strands of light in the form of highlights or a gloss colour."

Catherine, Princess of Wales in blazer and white shirt with hands together© Getty

Covering grey with blonde is considered low-maintenance

She added: "This way they can celebrate what their hair is doing whilst also enjoying the fun and versatility of having their hair coloured, just in a slightly more low-maintenance way."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More