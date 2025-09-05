Princess Kate's new blonde hair is the elite way to embrace 'transitional grey'

It's always so exciting to see the Princess of Wales out and about, and on Thursday, the wife of Prince William delighted onlookers at the Natural History Museum in London. The famously dark brunette 43-year-old made us all do a double-take when we noticed her iconic mane was considerably lighter in colour - the mother-of-four rocked a true blonde highlighted makeover which really lifted her locks and made them look sun-kissed. All eyes are usually on her outfit, but her tumbling, almost Barbie-esque hair really did steal the show.

The sandier hues of her hair ignited a huge conversation on Instagram - fans were in awe. An account which is dedicated to the topic of royal hair is the fabulous 'Royal Hair Chatter', and it's run by a US-based stylist, Christen Francis, who comments on various hair changes the royals showcase.

When discussing Kate's 'hairover', she mentioned that she believes that Kate's new blonde finish is actually a way to disguise grey hair.

© Getty Kate sported blonde bouncy locks

"This is certainly not a super light blonde look like Diana, Princess of Wales wore. I would guess this is more of a level 8 blonde. She has had subtle highlights in the past, and she has coloured her greys for several years now, but this is a definite departure from her younger, darker days."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales play with school children at the Natural History Museum

She added, "I would guess she is going lighter to make the transition to grey hair easier in time. Blonde hair has a softer grow-out than a harsh line of permanent colour leaves."

© Getty Images Kate's hair looked so much lighter This would make sense, after all, we can all be hit with greying hair as we age. Mid 30s tends to be the bracket that it starts. You don't always need an all-over colour; like Kate has tried this month, you can blend grey in with your existing shade, and warm it up with lighter tones, like blonde.

© Getty It's easy to cover grey hair with blonde tones, like Kate Siobhan Haug, Co-Founder of Haug London Haus, told HELLO!: "Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker keep nuances of silver whites shining through, but add little strands of light in the form of highlights or a gloss colour."