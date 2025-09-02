Like Princess Kate's new hair colour? This is exactly what you need to request at the hairdressers

It's been a little over a week since we saw the Princess of Wales during her summer break at Balmoral. We are still reeling over her look - not only her glorious outfit, but her new hairdo too. Royal fans spied Kate as she attended church with the rest of the royal family, and excitedly noticed that her iconic locks looked noticeably lighter, with her usual dark brown, glossy mane appearing to be a bright, golden honey blonde.

There were candid photos taken of the royal in the car, arriving at the church, which showed the sun reflecting onto her signature long style. We have no doubt that enjoying time outside has warmed up and lightly toned Kate's look, making it appear fresher and gently lifted.

Celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo has hailed Kate's new look as "smoked suede brunette."

The royal's lighter blonde look is best defined as a "luxe, dimensional brunette with cool highlights and a glossy, quiet luxury finish."

© Getty Images Kate's hair looked blonder last week

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate's brunette mane had a golden tint

So, if you're heading to the salon for your autumnal hair appointment, make sure you ask your stylist for this look.

"Cool brunettes are the perfect post‑summer transition," Aaron told HELLO!. "The colour blends out lighter ends, adds shine and gives hair a healthier, more expensive‑looking finish."

Kate goes 'blonde' for 2025

The mother-of-three Kate also sported a similar look back in February. The Princess wowed onlookers as she stepped out at the National Portrait Gallery in London, surrounded by children.

© Getty Images Kate's hair also looked lighter earlier this year

Prince William's wife's mane was super long, with professionals revealing it hangs at around 20 inches long. It also looked slightly lighter in parts; perhaps subtly highlighted. Michael Gray, award-winning hairstylist to the stars, confirmed he thought Kate had indeed lightened her hair.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess' hair was longer than ever

"Kate's colour tends to be on the warmer side of brown with woven-in, light caramel tones," he explained. "It seems that Kate’s colourist has introduced some fresh spring subtle highlights in a balayage form around the face, framing, giving the illusion of her hair being lighter. [She is still] keeping the depth in places along the parting and underneath around her neckline where you can see the highlight pop subtly."