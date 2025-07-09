Princess Kate just brought back 'old-fashioned' ringlet hair for 2025 - we're sold

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just brought back 'old-fashioned' ringlet hair for 2025 - we're sold
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wows with new hair

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked spellbindingly beautiful on Tuesday as she lit up the runway while waiting to welcome President Macron of France and his wife Brigitte to the UK on their three-day state visit.

Dressed to impress, the 43-year-old represented UK style credentials in the best way, rocking a beautiful Dior outfit in rose pink.

Giving Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money, the mother-of-three donned a tulle ballerina skirt and a waist-cinching blazer.

William and Kate arrive to greet France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
William and Kate arrive to greet France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron

But did you notice her hair? The Princess, renowned for her signature Chelsea blow-dry and lightly waved hair, was sporting a mass of ringlet curls that were tightly spun and fabulous.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England.
Kate's hair was a mass of ringlets

Many consider ringlets as 'old-fashioned' as they are associated with the Victorian era, a popular style in the 1800s.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England.
Her hair featured tightly-spun curls

Multi-award-winning hairstylist to the stars, Michael Gray, gave HELLO! the lowdown on Kate's new look.

Kate's hair is easy to achieve
Kate's hair is easy to achieve

"It’s summertime, and we tend to embrace more natural movement and textures for an undone look, rather than something set when wearing curls or waves," the talented professional explained.

Kate tucked her hair behind her ears and added a hat
Kate tucked her hair behind her ears and added a hat

"The Princess' blush pink look flattered not only her skin tone, but also made her brunette hair look rich and vibrant. Kate tucked her hair behind her ears for more of a cleaner look. Especially with wearing the hat, giving simplicity, and creating a polished finish."

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The stylist, who tends to Pixie Lott's hair amongst others, added: "The remaining hair was embraced with a ringlet curl, which flowed into an effortless wave."

How to get your hair curly like Kate's

Michael advised: "This curl can be achieved by taking small sections of hair, either curled in the same direction or alternating directions. Using 'Living Proof Flex hairspray', which can be used as a heat defence spray, then a 24mm curling tong from Diva Pro styling to create the moment of the ringlet curl. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate's curls start from her jaw

"With Kate’s curls, they start from just below the jaw to complement the overall look. This can also be achieved with the curls being placed higher position. Once the curls have cooled down, they can be styled to how you desire. Leaving them as they are, or with Kate’s hair look, running some Wella 'Professional Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum' through the hair to help maintain hydration during the summer season.

 Loosely brushing out with a comb for an undone look, but still maintaining a gorgeous, glossy finish to the hair."

