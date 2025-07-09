Princess Kate just brought back 'old-fashioned' ringlet hair for 2025 - we're sold

The Princess of Wales looked spellbindingly beautiful on Tuesday as she lit up the runway while waiting to welcome President Macron of France and his wife Brigitte to the UK on their three-day state visit.

Dressed to impress, the 43-year-old represented UK style credentials in the best way, rocking a beautiful Dior outfit in rose pink.

Giving Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money, the mother-of-three donned a tulle ballerina skirt and a waist-cinching blazer.

© Getty Images William and Kate arrive to greet France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron

But did you notice her hair? The Princess, renowned for her signature Chelsea blow-dry and lightly waved hair, was sporting a mass of ringlet curls that were tightly spun and fabulous.

© Getty Kate's hair was a mass of ringlets

Many consider ringlets as 'old-fashioned' as they are associated with the Victorian era, a popular style in the 1800s.

© Getty Images Her hair featured tightly-spun curls

Multi-award-winning hairstylist to the stars, Michael Gray, gave HELLO! the lowdown on Kate's new look.

© UK Press via Getty Images Kate's hair is easy to achieve

"It’s summertime, and we tend to embrace more natural movement and textures for an undone look, rather than something set when wearing curls or waves," the talented professional explained.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate tucked her hair behind her ears and added a hat

"The Princess' blush pink look flattered not only her skin tone, but also made her brunette hair look rich and vibrant. Kate tucked her hair behind her ears for more of a cleaner look. Especially with wearing the hat, giving simplicity, and creating a polished finish."

The stylist, who tends to Pixie Lott's hair amongst others, added: "The remaining hair was embraced with a ringlet curl, which flowed into an effortless wave."

How to get your hair curly like Kate's

Michael advised: "This curl can be achieved by taking small sections of hair, either curled in the same direction or alternating directions. Using 'Living Proof Flex hairspray', which can be used as a heat defence spray, then a 24mm curling tong from Diva Pro styling to create the moment of the ringlet curl.

© Getty Kate's curls start from her jaw

"With Kate’s curls, they start from just below the jaw to complement the overall look. This can also be achieved with the curls being placed higher position. Once the curls have cooled down, they can be styled to how you desire. Leaving them as they are, or with Kate’s hair look, running some Wella 'Professional Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum' through the hair to help maintain hydration during the summer season.

Loosely brushing out with a comb for an undone look, but still maintaining a gorgeous, glossy finish to the hair."