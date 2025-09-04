Beaming Princess Kate returns to royal duties alongside Prince William after 7-week break - Live updates

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first appearance since finishing up their summer break. Kate, who is Patron of the Natural History Museum, and Will are set to visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens. They're also set to meet with schoolchildren and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and working to boost the prevalence of biodiversity in urban areas.

The gardens opened in 2024 and serve as a living laboratory, where visitors and scientists can identify and monitor wildlife in an urban environment. Since opening last year, the gardens have seen over five million visitors enjoy the urban nature escape. Biodiversity and environmentalism are causes close to both Kate and Will's hearts with the royal couple heading up The Earthshot Prize, the 'Mother Nature' project and the 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The royal couple aren't the only members of the family out today. The Duke of Edinburgh is set to head out to Leicester to visit the Jewry War Museum, Leicester Cathedral and University of Leicester Hospital. The Princess Royal will also be in Warwickshire to reopen the Lord Leycester Hospital Medieval Heritage Centre. On top of this, Anne is visiting the Collegiate Church of St Mary to mark its 900th Anniversary and Tower Restoration, as well as Warwick and Leamington Sikh Temple.

1/ 6 © Getty Images The Princess was caught in a downpour during her visit Kate discovers the museum's new garden with schoolchildren The Princess met with schoolchildren who are taking part in learning programmes which will see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. Kate was caught in a downpour with the children as they made their way through the museum.

2/ 6 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Kate and Will arrive at the Natural History Museum The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the Natural History Museum.

3/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Kate and Will pose for a photograph outside the museum Kate debuts new blonde hair Kate has unveiled her new, lighter locks during the visit. A stark contrast from her naturally dark brown hair, the Princess of Wales wore her blonde locks in a chic, curly hairdo.

4/ 6 © GC Images Kate's earthy fashion choice Kate looked very chic in an earthy-toned, fitted tweed blazer. She paired that with a crisp white button up blouse, a pair of dark green trousers and suede brown flats for the ocassion.

5/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images The Princess debuts lighter hair Kate's new blonde look Kate has been slowing debuting lighter hair over the past few weeks. During President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit a few weeks ago, she sported a cooler bronde hue. Then, the Princess was snapped in late August on the way to church in Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, where she was spotted with even lighter hair.

