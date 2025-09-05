Martha Stewart’s super 'tight' skin sparks reaction in new photo

Martha Stewart is renowned for her age-defying complexion – and she’s never shy about sharing her beauty secrets with fans. The 84-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to rave about her "tight" skin and reveal the products she’s been using to maintain her signature youthful glow. Martha shared a striking mirror selfie, pouting playfully for the camera while spotlighting the Elmbio Sciences serum. The business mogul wore her luscious blonde locks in a sleek blowout with soft, face-framing layers, while her makeup exuded understated glamour – featuring a shimmering silver eye, a touch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

In the caption, Martha penned: "Despite the finger smudges on the @elmbiosciences serum bottle cover-we will be more careful in future-this selfie shows how beautifully my skin has responded to every day applications of A30 serum. My skin is tight. It is very clear. Few pores are evident and my skin radiates good health and good care. @elmbiosciences serum on preorder now."

© Instagram Martha shared a new mirror selfie

The star's fans flocked to the comments section to gush over her beauty. "How does one become this iconic," wrote one social media user. "You look fabulous Martha. Saw you the other night at Elios and had to do a double take because you looked so pretty. And you barely had makeup on! Whatever you’re doing…it’s working! Well done!" added another follower. "Martha you look damn good for any age. Period. No explanations need be made," read a third comment.

© Getty Images Martha opened up about her beauty secrets

Martha previously opened up to E! News about her beauty regime and the practices that ensure she ages backwards. "My green juice in the morning, very important," she shared. "My exercise routine and hard work. Take care of yourselves. Remember, you start getting old the minute you're born. Make the most of a good life!"

© LYMA Martha addressed claims that she has had a face lift

The star has previously spoken out about speculation regarding cosmetic procedures. "Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," she told her dermatologist Daniel Belkin on The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartMedia. "So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it, and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

"My eyebrows kind of go up in a V," she shared, explaining she doesn't like when Botox is injected in the upper-half of her face. "That looks so unnatural." "I don't think a lot about age," she said, "but I don't want to look my age."