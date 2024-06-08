Martha Stewart's age-defying appearance at 82 leaves fans in disbelief

Martha Stewart is living proof that age is nothing but a number – and her many fans agree.

The 82-year-old left her followers in disbelief when she shared an age-defying selfie during a trip to Las Vegas.

Posing in front of a mirror in what appeared to be a luxury store, Martha oozed radiance with her ageless appearance.

Wearing a white sweater and chunky gold jewelry with her blonde hair perfectly styled in soft curls, Martha looked gorgeous as she highlighted her smooth complexion with a soft makeup look.

© Instagram Martha's age-defying appearance at 82 stunned fans

"Couldn't resist a Las Vegas selfie! We worked hard in Vegas lots of press for my restaurant @thebedfordbymarthastewart in @parisvegas ! Great May and June!!!! Thank you loyal customers!!!" she captioned the photo.

Her followers raced to the comments to compliment her appearance, with one responding: "Have you found some age reversal drug?? Because you look amazing!!!!"

A second said: "No way are you 82 no way! You look fabulous!" A third added: "You look younger!!"

Last April, Martha shared the secrets behind her youthful looks when a fan quizzed her on her seemingly ageless appearance on Instagram.

She wrote: "Eating very well. Pilates three times a week. Horseback ride once a week. No smoking. Little drinking. Green juice daily."

© Getty Martha looks incredible at 82

Looking good in front of a camera isn't surprising considering Martha is a former model. She began her career at an early age and was signed by legendary agency, Ford Models when she was just 15 years old.

Her beauty helped her quickly start booking TV commercials, and she also modeled for the likes of Chanel, Breck, Clairol, Lifebuoy Soap, and Tareyton Cigarettes.

The businesswoman used her modeling money to supplement her scholarship at Barnard College in New York City, where she graduated with a double major in History and Architectural History.

© Instagram Martha Stewart looked gorgeous in her modeling photo from her 20s

"I got enough modeling jobs at $50 an hour – which was a lot of money at that time," she said in the 2013 PBS documentary Makers.

Martha hasn't lost what she learned from her time in the fashion industry six decades ago. Last June, she became the oldest model at the age of 81 to have ever graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good', I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated," Martha told the magazine.

© Getty Images Martha was 81 when she landed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover

She went on to say: "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age."

For the sun-soaked photoshoot, Martha rocked a dazzling array of figure-flattering swimsuits. From metallic, zip-up numbers, to flaming red plunging one-pieces, the lifestyle guru posed up an absolute storm.

She was also decorated in an array of eye-catching accessories. In the jewelry department, she made a case for glitzy earrings and snaking choker necklaces.

Elsewhere, Martha nailed retro glam with a pair of large, white rectangular sunglasses.